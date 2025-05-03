Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (May 3, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, and strategy

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 3, 2025) offer multiple chances to earn in-game cash and other assets. While Scopely hasn't announced many flash events for today, the rewards from the special variants and tournaments make up for it.
This article lists the Monopoly GO daily events schedule, including Flash events, Quick Wins, and more.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for May 3, 2025, begins with Builder's Bash, where you can upgrade your Landmarks at discounted rates. This is followed by High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to boost your earnings.
The final event of the day is Free Parking Money, where landing on specific tiles earns you cash, which you can retrieve by landing on the Free Parking tile.
- Builder's Bash (60 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and runs until 4:59 pm, CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and runs until 7:59 pm, CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and runs until May 4, 2025, at 10:59 am, CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO one time
- Roll doubles four times
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Monopoly GO's milestone and special events, as well as daily tournaments, can also accelerate your progress in the game. By completing certain milestones in these events, you can earn special in-game assets, such as free rolls and sticker packs.
The Star Wars GO season is currently live in the game, featuring a season-long sticker collection event.
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season begins on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025.
- X-Wing Excursion: The X-Wing Excursion began on May 3, 2025, and will last till May 5, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.
- Holochess Champs: The Holochess Champs tournament begins on May 3 and will end on May 4, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.
- Tycoon Racers: Tycoon Racers is the first event of the new season. It begins on May 1, 2025, and runs until May 5, 2025. Here, you must build a team and win races to earn in-game assets.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
To make sure you have the highest gains possible from today's events, participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade your Landmarks and boost your progress at a low cost. Then, focus on Free Parking Money to earn some free cash.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 2, 2025) were:
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
