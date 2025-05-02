Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (May 2, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, and strategy

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 2, 2025) offer many opportunities to earn in-game cash. These include Quick Wins, milestone events, and more. However, understanding the full schedule is essential to maximize rewards.

Ad

This article outlines the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today, including details on Quick Wins and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule: All flash events

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Free Parking Money, during which you must land on specific tiles to earn cash. You can then collect your winnings by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Ad

Trending

Upgrade your buildings at discounts during the Builder's Bash event (Image via Scopely)

Then comes the Roll Match event, which requires you to roll specific combinations to complete milestones and earn valuable in-game assets. Builder's Bash, the third flash event of the day, allows you to upgrade your buildings at great discounts.

Ad

The final flash event of the day is High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Roll doubles four times

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments also provide opportunities to earn dice rolls and sticker packs. The Star Wars season and its season-long sticker collection event go live today, offering plenty of sticker packs to help you expand your collections.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Star Wars: The Monopoly GO Star Wars season begins on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025.

The Monopoly GO Star Wars season begins on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025. Jedi Journey: The Jedi Journey began on May 1, 2025, and will last till May 3, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Jedi Journey began on May 1, 2025, and will last till May 3, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Vader Volley: The Vader Volley tournament begins on May 2 and will end on May 3, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Vader Volley tournament begins on May 2 and will end on May 3, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event is the first event of the new season. Build a team of active in-game friends and win races to earn crucial in-game assets as rewards. This event begins on May 1, 2025, and will run until May 6, 2026.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

To make the most amount of cash possible, participate in Free Parking Money with roll multipliers to maximize earnings. Then, take advantage of the Roll Match event to secure crucial in-game assets. Finally, join Builder's Bash to upgrade your Landmarks at a discount.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 1, 2025) were:

Ad

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Sticker Boom (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More