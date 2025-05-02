Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (May 2, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, and strategy

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 2, 2025) offer many opportunities to earn in-game cash. These include Quick Wins, milestone events, and more. However, understanding the full schedule is essential to maximize rewards.
This article outlines the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today, including details on Quick Wins and more.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule: All flash events
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Free Parking Money, during which you must land on specific tiles to earn cash. You can then collect your winnings by landing on the Free Parking tile.
Then comes the Roll Match event, which requires you to roll specific combinations to complete milestones and earn valuable in-game assets. Builder's Bash, the third flash event of the day, allows you to upgrade your buildings at great discounts.
The final flash event of the day is High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings.
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO one time
- Roll doubles four times
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments also provide opportunities to earn dice rolls and sticker packs. The Star Wars season and its season-long sticker collection event go live today, offering plenty of sticker packs to help you expand your collections.
- Star Wars: The Monopoly GO Star Wars season begins on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025.
- Jedi Journey: The Jedi Journey began on May 1, 2025, and will last till May 3, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.
- Vader Volley: The Vader Volley tournament begins on May 2 and will end on May 3, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.
- Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event is the first event of the new season. Build a team of active in-game friends and win races to earn crucial in-game assets as rewards. This event begins on May 1, 2025, and will run until May 6, 2026.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
To make the most amount of cash possible, participate in Free Parking Money with roll multipliers to maximize earnings. Then, take advantage of the Roll Match event to secure crucial in-game assets. Finally, join Builder's Bash to upgrade your Landmarks at a discount.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 1, 2025) were:
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
- Sticker Boom (30 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Free Parking Money (1 hour)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes)
