Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (May 1, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, and strategy

Scopely brings plenty of Monopoly GO daily events to help tycoons earn crucial in-game assets. The Monopoly GO x Star Wars collaboration season also arrives today. It's a great chance for you to start collecting stickers for the new sticker collection event. It is crucial to learn the Monopoly GO daily events schedule to get the most out of them.

Ad

This article provides the complete schedule for the flash events, Quick Wins, special events, and more. Read on to explore more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Monopoly GO daily events for today begins with the Rent Frenzy event, which allows you to earn more rent from your friends. Then comes the Wheel Boost event, which helps you get a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game.

Ad

Trending

Rent Frenzy can help you earn extra rent from this event (Image via Scopely)

Then comes the Sticker Boom event, where you can earn 50% extra stickers from each pack opening. Then comes the High Roller event, where you can roll with higher multipliers for better results. Then arrives the Free Parking Money event, where you have to land on specific tiles to earn money and on the Free Parking tile to retrieve these earnings.

Ad

You can roll certain combinations to complete milestones and earn rewards from the Roll Match event. The next event is Cash Boost, which helps you earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins on April 30, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 1, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on April 30, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 1, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 2, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance tile two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of dice rolls and sticker packs. The Star Wars season and its season-long sticker collection event also go live today. You can get plenty of sticker packs from these special events, which will help you earn more stickers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Star Wars: The Monopoly GO Star Wars season begins on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025.

The Monopoly GO Star Wars season begins on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025. Jedi Journey: The Jedi Journey began on May 1, 2025, and will last till May 3, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Jedi Journey began on May 1, 2025, and will last till May 3, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens. Gungan Dodgeball: The Gungan Dodgeball tournament begins on May 1 and will end on May 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Gungan Dodgeball tournament begins on May 1 and will end on May 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event is the first event of the new season. Build a team of active in-game friends and win races to earn crucial in-game assets as rewards. This event begins on May 1, 2025, and will run until May 6, 2026.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Rent Frenzy event using roll multipliers to get more rent from your friends. Then, play during the Wheel Boost to increase your chances of earning crucial in-game assets.

After this, start collecting Sticker Packs to earn extra stickers. After this event, start trying to raise more cash from the Free Parking Money event. Use roll multipliers during this event as well. Then, participate in the Cash Boost event and simply play the game to earn more cash.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (April 30, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Golden Blitz

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Sticker Boom (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More