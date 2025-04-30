Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 30, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, and strategy

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you earn cash and upgrade your Landmarks at great discounts. Events like Free Parking Dice and Sticker Boom can help you earn dice rolls and free stickers as well. However, you must learn the complete schedule of all the events in the game today to get the most out of them.

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule will help you strategize your gameplay. This article provides the complete schedule of the daily Quick Wins, flash events, milestone events, and more arriving in the game today.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule: All flash events

Today's daily events schedule begins with the Mega Heist event. It allows you to loot your friends' banks. Then arrives the Golden Blitz to help you trade Gold Stickers with your friends so that the community can help each other complete their Sticker Albums.

The Mega Heist event can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

Then comes the Free Parking Dice event that allows you to earn free dice rolls by landing on specific tiles, and you can then retrieve those rolls by landing on the Free Parking tiles. Then, the Sticker Boom arrives, which allows you to earn 50% extra stickers from all the Sticker Packs you open during this event.

Then comes Wheel Boost as the second last event of today. During this event, you can get a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game that can help you earn better rewards from the event. The final event of today is the Builder's Bash, which helps you to upgrade Landmarks at great discounts.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will run till 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and will run till 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Golden Blitz: Begins at 8:00 am and will run till May 1, 2025, 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will run till May 1, 2025, 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and will run till May 1, 2025, at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will run till May 1, 2025, at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will run till May 1, 2025, at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and will run till May 1, 2025, at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will run till 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and will run till 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 pm and will run till 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of dice rolls and sticker packs. There are also other in-game assets, but if you are looking forward to completing the Sticker Albums of the Movie Night Season, these Sticker Packs are the most crucial rewards you can get.

Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone.

The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone. Riches On Set: The Walk of Fortune began on April 28, 2025, and will last till May 1, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, tax, and Utility tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Walk of Fortune began on April 28, 2025, and will last till May 1, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, tax, and Utility tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens. Stunt Stars: The Stunt Stars tournament began on April 30, 2025, and will end on May 1, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Stunt Stars tournament began on April 30, 2025, and will end on May 1, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event will begin on April 28, 2025, after the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event, and will run until May 1, 2025. You can earn Prize Drop event tokens by completing the Quick Wins and different milestones of the daily events and milestones. These tokens can help you participate in the event and earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heist and Free Parking Dice events using roll multipliers to earn as much as you can. If you only have a few Sticker Albums left to complete, focus solely on the Golden Blitz and the Sticker Boom events. Lastly, try to earn other in-game rewards from the Wheel Boost and upgrade buildings during the Builder's Bash to boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (April 29, 2025) were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (20 minutes)

Golden Blitz

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

