Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 29, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, and strategy

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (April 29, 2025) can help you earn plenty of cash. Flash events like High Roller and Rent Frenzy are good for those looking to boost their riches. Those interested in earning other in-game assets can do so by completing the milestones of the daily events, tournaments, special events, and so on. However, it is important to learn about the complete schedule to get the most out of these events.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule: All flash events
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with High Roller, which helps you to increase your roll multipliers for as long as you want. The next event is Rent Frenzy, which can help you earn extra rent from your friends. This also returns as the final event of today.
The next event in line is Golden Blitz, which helps the players trade Golden Stickers between them. This can help you complete your sticker albums. Then the Rent Frenzy event returns as today's final flash event.
Here's the complete list of Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (April 29, 2025):
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and lasts until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1, PDT +3, UTC -4)
- Rent Frenzy (20 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and lasts until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1, PDT +3, UTC -4)
- Golden Blitz: Begins at 12:00 pm and lasts until April 30, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1, PDT +3, UTC -4)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and lasts until April 30, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1, PDT +3, UTC -4)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Roll 5 times
- Complete one Bank Heist
- Upgrade two Landmarks
Monopoly GO milestone events and daily tournaments schedule for today
The Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of dice rolls and sticker packs. There are also other in-game assets, but if you are looking forward to completing the Sticker Albums of the Movie Night Season, these Sticker Packs are the most crucial rewards you can get.
- Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone.
- Riches On Set: The Walk of Fortune began on April 28, 2025, and will last till May 1, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, tax, and Utility tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens.
- Tycoon Awards: The Tycoon Awards tournament began on April 28, 2025, and will end on April 30, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.
- Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event will begin on April 28, 2025, after the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event, and will run until May 1, 2025. You can earn Prize Drop event tokens by completing the Quick Wins and different milestones of the daily events and milestones. These tokens can help you participate in the event and earn more rewards.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Participate in the Rent Frenzy event to earn more cash. You can use roll multipliers during the Rent Frenzy events to increase your earnings. Since the Movie Night season is almost ending, it is also a great chance for players to complete their Sticker Albums from the Golden Blitz event.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (April 28, 2025) were:
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Free Parking Dice (1 hour)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Wheel Boost (5 minutes)
