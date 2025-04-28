The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today can help you earn plenty of in-game assets. Today's events, like the Free Parking Dice and Wheel Boost, can help you earn plenty of dice rolls and other important assets to boost your in-game progress. However, you must learn the complete schedule of events to get the most out of them.

This article will help you with everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today. This article talks about the flash events, Quick Wins, and other special events and tournaments arriving today. Read on to explore more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule: All flash events

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Roll Match event, where you need to roll certain dice combinations to complete milestones, which can help you earn plenty of in-game assets.

The Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade Landmarks faster (Image via Scopely)

The next event is the Builder's Bash, which allows players to complete their Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. The next event is Free Parking Dice, where you need to land on specific tiles to earn dice and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.

After this comes the High Roller, which will allow you to use higher roll multipliers. This event is followed by Wheel Boost, which allows a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game to enhance your chances of winning important assets from the mini-game.

Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 pm and ends on April 29, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll 5 times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly GO milestone events and daily tournaments schedule for today

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of dice rolls and sticker packs. There are also other in-game assets, but if you are looking forward to completing the Sticker Albums of the Movie Night Season, these Sticker Packs are the most crucial reward you can get.

Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone.

The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone. Riches On Set: The Walk of Fortune began on April 28, 2025, and will last till May 1, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, tax, and Utility tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Walk of Fortune began on April 28, 2025, and will last till May 1, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, tax, and Utility tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens. Tycoon Awards: The Tycoon Awards tournament began on April 28, 2025, and will end on April 30, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Tycoon Awards tournament began on April 28, 2025, and will end on April 30, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event arrives as a bridge between the concluding Adventure Club Vikings Partner event and what will be the upcoming special event. The Juggle Jam event begins on April 27, 2025, after the conclusion of the Adventure Club Vikings Partners event and will run for a day before concluding on April 28, 2025. Earn tokens from milestone events, daily tournaments, and Quick Wins to get the most out of the Juggle Jam event.

The Juggle Jam event arrives as a bridge between the concluding Adventure Club Vikings Partner event and what will be the upcoming special event. The Juggle Jam event begins on April 27, 2025, after the conclusion of the Adventure Club Vikings Partners event and will run for a day before concluding on April 28, 2025. Earn tokens from milestone events, daily tournaments, and Quick Wins to get the most out of the Juggle Jam event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event will begin on April 28, 2025, after the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event, and it will run until May 1, 2025. You can earn Prize Drop event tokens by completing the Quick Wins and different milestones of the daily events and milestones. These tokens can help you participate in the event and earn more rewards from it.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Roll Match event to earn in-game assets. Then, start upgrading your Landmarks at great discounts during the Builder's Bash event. Then comes the Free Parking Dice event, which can help you win more dice rolls. Use roll multipliers during the Free Parking Dice event to increase your earnings. Then, if you need some more assets, you can participate in the Wheel Boost event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (April 27, 2025) were:

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Sticker Boom (30 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More