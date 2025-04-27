Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 27, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

With the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled today (April 27, 2025), you can earn dice rolls, cash rewards, and much more. Sticker Boom is also arriving, allowing you to win 50% more stickers from each of your pack openings. On that note, knowing the complete schedule should help you strategize better and get the most out of these events.

This article provides the complete schedule for the Monopoly GO daily events today, along with tips.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly GO daily events begin with Free Parking Dice. Returning after several days, this event can help you earn free dice rolls by landing on specific tiles and retrieving them by landing on the Free Parking Tile.

Mega Heist is an integral part of today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, where you can loot your in-game friends' banks. This is followed by High Roller, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. Then comes the Sticker Boom event, giving you 50% more stickers from each sticker pack opening.

Next is Lucky Chance, wherein you can earn better rewards each time you land on the Chance tile. The final event is Wheel Boost, which grants you one free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game.

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (30 minutes): Begins at 12 pm and ends on April 28, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 12 pm and ends on April 28, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 11 pm and ends on April 28, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO milestone events and daily tournaments schedule for today

Scopely regularly introduces new special events, milestone events, and tournaments. You must first complete certain tasks to get event-exclusive tokens that allow you to participate in them and complete the milestones to earn in-game assets. These assets include in-game Sticker Packs, which can help you complete the Sticker Albums of the Movie Night Season to earn more rewards.

Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone.

The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. Walk of Fortune: The Walk of Fortune began on April 27, 2025, and will last till April 28, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Walk of Fortune began on April 27, 2025, and will last till April 28, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens. Frame Game: The Frame Game tournament began on April 27, 2025, and will end on April 28, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Frame Game tournament began on April 27, 2025, and will end on April 28, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event arrives as a bridge between the concluding Adventure Club Vikings Partner event and what will be the upcoming special event. The Juggle Jam event begins on April 27, 2025, after the conclusion of the Adventure Club Vikings Partners event, and will run for a day before concluding on April 28, 2025. Earn tokens from milestone events, daily tournaments, and Quick Wins to get the most out of the Juggle Jam event.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Free Parking Dice event and use roll multipliers to earn more dice rolls. Then, focus on Mega Heist and use the roll multipliers to earn more cash rewards.

You can use Sticker Boom to complete Sticker Albums faster during the season-long sticker collection event. Utilize the Lucky Chance and Wheel Boost events to earn more in-game assets.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (April 26, 2025) were:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

