Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 26, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of cash and in-game assets. One of the events planned for today is the Builder's Bash, and that event can help you upgrade buildings at vast discounts. However, you must learn the complete schedule and strategize your log-in and log-out times to get the most out of these events.

This article provides the Monopoly GO daily events schedule and strategy for April 26, 2025. It aims to help readers get the most out of today's events, including special events, daily Quick Wins, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with the Rent Frenzy event, which helps you earn extra rent from your friends. The next event is Cash Boost, which allows you to earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks.

The Builder's Bash event returns today to help the players upgrade their Landmarks at a discount (Image via Scopely)

Next in the line is the Wheel Boost event, which can help you earn an extra free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. Following that is Mega Heist, which lets you loot your in-game friends' banks. Lastly, the final event is Builder's Bash, which allows you to upgrade Landmarks at a 50% discount.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on April 26, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Collect Cash

Pass GO two times

Roll Doubles two times

Monopoly GO milestone events and daily tournaments schedule for today

Scopely regularly brings new special events, milestone events, and tournaments. You must complete certain tasks to get event-exclusive tokens, which can help you participate in these events and complete the event milestones to earn in-game assets. These assets include in-game Sticker Packs, which can help you complete the Sticker Albums of the Movie Night Season to earn more rewards.

Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone.

The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. Monopoly Village: The Monopoly Village began on April 24, 2025, and will last till April 28, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Monopoly Village began on April 24, 2025, and will last till April 28, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens. Valhalla Saga: The Valhalla Saga tournament began on April 26, 2025, and will end on April 27, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Valhalla Saga tournament began on April 26, 2025, and will end on April 27, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Adventure Club Vikings: This partner event is scheduled to go live after Peg-E Prize Drop ends. It will begin on April 22 or April 23, 2025, and run until April 27/April 28, 2025 (depending on your timezone).

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with Rent Frenzy. Turn on your roll multipliers to increase your earnings from this event. Keep the roll multipliers on during Cash Boost to further increase your cash positions.

After that, take your chances at the Wheel Boost event to earn some in-game assets. Then, you can participate in the Mega Heist event with roll multipliers if you need more cash, or you can wait for the Builder's Bash event to start upgrading buildings at a discount.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (April 24, 2025) were:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free parking Dice (45 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

