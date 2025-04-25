Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 25, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of cash and dice rolls. The events like Free Parking Money and Free Parking Dice that are arriving today can help you boost your in-game progress, However, it is crucial to learn the complete events schedule beforehand to strategize a sustainable gameplay to get the most out of it.

This Monopoly GO daily events schedule article brings the complete list of events arriving in the game today on April 25, 2025, including daily Quick Wins, special events, and more. Read on to explore more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 25, 2025, begin with the Free Parking Money event. Land on specific tiles to earn cash during this event that you can then retrieve by landing on the Free Parking tile. Then comes the Mega Heist, which helps you loot your friends' banks for more cash.

Mega Heist is today's second flash event (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Free Parking Dice. It is similar to the Free Parking Money event, except you get dice instead of earning cash. Then arrives the final event called Cash Grab. During this, you must tap on the falling banknotes to catch them and earn more cash.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free parking Dice (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Begins at 11:00 pm and will last until April 26, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Collect one Sticker

Monopoly GO milestone events and daily tournaments schedule for today

Scopely regularly brings new special events, milestone events, and tournaments. You must complete certain tasks to get event-exclusive tokens, which can help you participate in these events and complete the event milestones to earn in-game assets. These assets include in-game Sticker Packs, which can help you complete the Sticker Albums of the Movie Night Season to earn more rewards.

Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone.

The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. Monopoly Village: The Monopoly Village began on April 24, 2025, and will last till April 28, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Monopoly Village began on April 24, 2025, and will last till April 28, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens. Lumber Legends: The Lumber Legend tournament began on April 25, 2025, and will end on April 26, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Lumber Legend tournament began on April 25, 2025, and will end on April 26, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Adventure Club Vikings: This partner event is scheduled to go live after Peg-E Prize Drop ends. It will begin on April 22 or April 23, 2025, and run until April 27/April 28, 2025 (depending on your timezone).

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are perfect for players trying to stack up cash and dice rolls. Participate in the Free Parking Money event with roll multipliers to get the most out of that event.

Since Mega Heist can already help you earn plenty of cash, and a Free Parking Dice and a Cash Grab event will arrive after it, save your dice rolls by not using the roll multipliers during the Mega Heist. Afterward, turn on the multipliers during the final two events to earn more cash and dice rolls.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (April 24, 2025) were:

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (45 minutes)

