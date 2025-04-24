Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 24, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of in-game cash. There are events like Mega Heist and Cash Boost to help you raise money easily. However, you must learn the complete daily events schedule and plan your strategy for the day accordingly to get the most out of these events.

This article brings today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule to help you stay a step ahead of your peers.

Today's Monopoly GO flash events schedule

The Monopoly GO flash events scheduled for today begin with a Cash Boost, where you earn extra cash for completing regular in-game actions like rolling, landing on specific tiles, and more.

Mega Heist can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

This event is followed by Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your in-game friends' banks to raise more cash. You can use higher roll multipliers in the next event, High Roller, which is followed by Wheel Boost, today's final flash event that grants you a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game.

Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT ++1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT ++1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT ++1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT ++1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT ++1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT ++1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on April 25, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT ++1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments schedule for today

Today's Monopoly GO daily events can help you earn in-game assets, cash, and dice rolls. The assets include sticker packs, which can help you complete the Sticker Collection event of the Movie Night season for more rewards.

Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone.

The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. Monopoly Village: The Monopoly Village began on April 24, 2025, and will last till April 28, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Monopoly Village began on April 24, 2025, and will last till April 28, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature the event-exclusive tokens. Horned Harmony: This one began on April 24, 2025, and will end on April 25, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This one began on April 24, 2025, and will end on April 25, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Adventure Club Vikings: This partner event is scheduled to go live after Peg-E Prize Drop ends. It will begin on April 22 or April 23, 2025, and run until April 27/April 28, 2025 (depending on your timezone).

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Cash Boost event and use roll multipliers to increase your earnings. Keep the roll multipliers on during the Mega Heist event as well to increase your loot. After that, focus on Wheel Boost to earn some in-game assets from the Color Wheel event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events for April 23, 2025, were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

