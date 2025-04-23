Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 23, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled today can get you plenty of cash rewards. Events like Mega Heist and Rent Frenzy can help you earn a lot of cash for the next few Builder's Bash events. To get the most out of these events, it is important to learn the complete schedule for today's events and plan a perfect strategy.

Below are all the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 23, 2025, including daily Quick Wins, daily events, tournaments, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with High Roller, which allows the community to use higher roll multipliers to multiply their earnings. The next event is Cash Grab, where you must tap on the screen to catch the falling banknotes to earn them.

The Mega Heist event can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Rent Frenzy, which can help you earn extra rent from your friends. The Cash Grab event returns after this, followed by Mega Heist, which lets you loot your friends' banks to increase your cash positions. The High Roller event returns after this as the final event of today.

High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 pm and ends on April 24, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Monopoly GO Quick Wins schedule

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments schedule for today

Today's Monopoly GO daily events can help you earn in-game assets, cash, and dice rolls. The assets include sticker packs, which can help you complete the Sticker Collection event of the Movie Night Season for more rewards.

Here are today's events:

Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone.

The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. Viking Voyage: The Viking Voyage began on April 22, 2025, and will last till April 24, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles.

The Viking Voyage began on April 22, 2025, and will last till April 24, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. Valhalla Saga: The Valhalla Saga began on April 22, 2025, and will end on April 23, 2025. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Valhalla Saga began on April 22, 2025, and will end on April 23, 2025. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Adventure Club Vikings: The Adventure Club Vikings Partner event is scheduled to go live after the Peg-E Prize Drop event ends. It will begin on April 22 or April 23, 2025, depending on your timezone, and run until April 27/April 28, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Cash Grab events to earn more cash every time you land on the Chance tile and draw a Cash Boost card during these events. Use roll multipliers for them to increase your earnings.

You can also use the Roll Multipliers to increase your earnings from Rent Frenzy and Mega Heist events. However, don't rush to upgrade Landmarks after earning these rewards. Instead, wait for the next Builder's Bash event to do so.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events for April 22, 2025, were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

(1 hour) High Roller (5 minutes)

(5 minutes) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

(30 minutes) Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

(20 minutes) Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

