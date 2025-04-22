Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 22, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

Today's Monopoly GO daily events can help you upgrade buildings at a discount, earn cash rewards, and in-game assets. Events like the Free Parking Cash, Builder's Bash, and more can help you boost your in-game progress. However, you must know today's Monopoly GO daily event scheduke to get the most out of them.

Below, we have the complete schedule of Monopoly GO daily events for April 22, 2025, including the daily Quick Wins, special events, and more. Read on to learn more about today's Monopoly GO event schedule.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with Builder's Bash, which can help you save a lot on your Landmark upgrades, as you can get up to 50% discounts on Landmark upgrades during this event.

Builder's Bash event can help you save cash during Landmark upgrades (Image via Scopely)

The next event is High Roller, which allows the community to use higher roll multipliers to multiply their earnings. Then comes Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn extra rent from your friends.

Next in line is the Wheel Boost event, which grants you one extra free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. This will be followed by Free Parking Money, today's final event. Land on specific tiles to win cash and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking Money.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins on April 21, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on April 22, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on April 21, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on April 22, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on April 23, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Monopoly GO Quick Wins schedule

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments schedule for today

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments feature milestones that can be unlocked to earn crucial in-game rewards. Since Sticker Boom is also arriving today, earning sticker packs from these events while the latter is active can help you boost your progress in the sticker collection event of the Movie Night season.

Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone.

The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone. Viking Voyage: The Viking Voyage began on April 22, 2025, and will last till April 24, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles.

The Viking Voyage began on April 22, 2025, and will last till April 24, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. Valhalla Saga: The Valhalla Saga began on April 22, 2025, and will end on April 23, 2025. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Valhalla Saga began on April 22, 2025, and will end on April 23, 2025. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event is lined up to go live after the Treasure Dig Minigame's conclusion. This event will begin on April 21 or April 22, 2025, depending on your timezone. It will run until April 22/April 23, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Builder's Bash event to upgrade as many Landmarks as possible during the Builder's Bash event. Then move on to the Rent Frenzy event, and use roll multipliers during that event to earn more cash from rents.

After this, the Wheel Boost event can help you enhance your chances of getting crucial in-game assets from the Color Wheel event. Then comes the Free Parking Money as the final event of today. You can also participate in this event using roll multipliers to increase your chances of earning.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events for April 21, 2025, were:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

(30 minutes) High Roller (5 minutes)

(5 minutes) Mega Heist (45 minutes)

(45 minutes) High Roller (5 minutes)

(5 minutes) Free Parking Money (1 hour)

(1 hour) Sticker Boom (30 minutes)

(30 minutes) Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

