Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 21, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled today can help you earn many cash prizes. Today's events feature Free Parking Money and Mega Heist to help you solidify your cash position. There are also special events and Quick Wins that can help you earn certain in-game assets. However, knowing the complete schedule can help you strategize properly to get the most out of them.
This article provides the Monopoly GO events schedule for April 21, 2025, to help readers stay ahead of their peers.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Rent Frenzy, which allows players to earn extra rent from their in-game friends. This is followed by High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers for greater rewards.
Next is Mega Heist, which lets you loot your friends' banks. Then, the High Roller event returns a second time. Then comes the Free Parking Money, providing another opportunity for you to land on specific tiles and earn cash that can be retrieved by landing on the Free Parking tile.
Next is the Sticker Boom event, which can help you earn 50% extra stickers from each Sticker Pack Opening. This is followed by Cash Boost, where you can boost your in-game progress.
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins on April 20, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on April 21, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Sticker Boom (30 minutes): Begins at 3 pm and ends on April 22, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Today's Monopoly GO Quick Wins schedule
The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Upgrade one Landmark
- Complete one Bank Heist
- Roll doubles four times
Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments schedule for today
The Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments feature milestones that can be unlocked to earn crucial in-game rewards. Since Sticker Boom is also arriving today, earning sticker packs from these events while the latter is active can help you boost your progress in the sticker collection event of the Movie Night season.
- Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone.
- Easter Egg Hunt: The Easter Egg Hunt began on April 19, 2025, and will last till April 21, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles.
- Bunny Bounce: The Bunny Bounce began on April 20, 2025, and will end on April 21, 2025. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event.
- Treasure Dig Minigame: A new Treasure Dig Minigame began on April 17, 2025, replacing the previous Juggle Jam. This event will last until April 21 or April 22, 2025, depending on your time zone. Earn tokens during its run by completing different milestones.
- Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event is lined up to go live after the Treasure Dig Minigame's conclusion. This event will begin on April 21 or April 22, 2025, depending on your timezone. It will run until April 22 or April 23, 2025, depending on your timezone.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Participate in the Rent Frenzy event and use roll multipliers to get maximum rent from this event. Then, use the same tactics for Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and the Free Parking Money event to multiply your earnings.
However, do not overuse the roll multipliers, especially during High Roller, or you might lose all your dice rolls in the process.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 20, 2025, were:
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes)
