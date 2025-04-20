Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 20, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help readers earn plenty of cash rewards, which can help them progress faster in the game. Today's Monopoly GO flash events schedule is filled with those like Mega Heist that help the tycoons earn exceptional cash loot. However, you must learn the complete schedule to get the best rewards.
This article provides the schedule for today's Monopoly GO events. It also provides the list of Quick Wins and other special promotions arriving in the game today. Read on to explore more.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist. It allows you to grab great loot from your in-game friends' banks. Mega Heist will also return as the second flash event of today.
Cash Boost arrives as the final event of today, also helping you earn more cash for completing certain regular in-game actions like rolling, Shutdown, and Heist.
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Today's Monopoly GO Quick Wins schedule
The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
- Land on Utility one time
Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today
Scopely usually brings milestone events, daily tournaments, and a special event almost every couple of days to keep the tycoons on their toes. Furthermore, the Monopoly GO Movie Night Season is currently live as well.
Check out all the Monopoly GO events scheduled for today:
- Movie Night: The Monopoly GO Movie Night started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 1 (or May 2, 2025, depending on your timezone.
- Easter Egg Hunt: The Easter Egg Hunt began on April 19, 2025, and will last till April 21. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles.
- Bunny Bounce: The Bunny Bounce began on April 20, 2025, and will end on April 21. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event.
- Treasure Dig Minigame: A new Treasure Dig Minigame began on April 17, 2025, replacing the previous Juggle Jam. This event will last until April 22. Earn tokens during its run by completing different milestones.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
All of today's events can help you earn plenty of cash rewards. Participate in today's events (i.e., the two Mega Heist events and the Cash Boost event) and use the roll multipliers to increase your earnings.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 19, 2025, were:
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Free Parking Dice (1 hour)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
