Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 19, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (April 19, 2025), like Free Parking Dice and Wheel Boost, can help you earn free dice rolls, cash, and other in-game assets. However, to maximize your gains and avoid missing out on certain activities, you must know the complete schedule for the day.
This article lists all the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 19, 2025, including daily Quick Wins.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 19, 2025, begin with Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your in-game friends.
The next event is Free Parking Dice. Here, you can earn free dice rolls by landing on the Free Parking tile.
The next event is Wheel Boost, which allows you to get a free spin in the Color Wheel. This mini-game increases your chances of getting other in-game assets.
The final event is High Roller, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers for rewards.
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Today's Monopoly GO Quick Wins schedule
The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO one time
- Complete one Shutdown
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today
Since the Monopoly GO Movie Night Season is nearing its conclusion, there is a rush to earn stickers that can help complete sticker albums and earn rewards. Players can earn these stickers by completing milestones in special events and tournaments.
- Movie Night: This season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.
- Easter Egg Hunt: The Easter Egg Hunt began on April 19, 2025, and will last till April 21. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles.
- 24 Carrot Contest: The 24 Carrot Contest began on April 18, 2025, and will end on April 19. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event.
- Treasure Dig Minigame: A new Treasure Dig Minigame began on April 17, 2025, replacing the previous Juggle Jam. This event will last until April 22. Earn tokens during its run by completing different milestones.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
To make the most of today's events, participate in Rent Frenzy and use roll multipliers to earn extra cash. Then, participate in Free Parking Dice to earn free rolls and use the multipliers to your advantage.
After that, participate in the Wheel Boost event to get an extra spin in the spin-the-wheel mini-game and earn more in-game assets.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 18, 2025, were:
- Cash Boost (5 minutes)
- Cash Grab (20 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
