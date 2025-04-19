Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 19, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (April 19, 2025), like Free Parking Dice and Wheel Boost, can help you earn free dice rolls, cash, and other in-game assets. However, to maximize your gains and avoid missing out on certain activities, you must know the complete schedule for the day.

Ad

This article lists all the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 19, 2025, including daily Quick Wins.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 19, 2025, begin with Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your in-game friends.

The next event is Free Parking Dice. Here, you can earn free dice rolls by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Ad

Trending

The Free Parking Dice event has returned after a while in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Wheel Boost, which allows you to get a free spin in the Color Wheel. This mini-game increases your chances of getting other in-game assets.

Ad

The final event is High Roller, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers for rewards.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Today's Monopoly GO Quick Wins schedule

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Shutdown

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Since the Monopoly GO Movie Night Season is nearing its conclusion, there is a rush to earn stickers that can help complete sticker albums and earn rewards. Players can earn these stickers by completing milestones in special events and tournaments.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Movie Night: This season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

This season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Easter Egg Hunt: The Easter Egg Hunt began on April 19, 2025, and will last till April 21. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles.

The Easter Egg Hunt began on April 19, 2025, and will last till April 21. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. 24 Carrot Contest: The 24 Carrot Contest began on April 18, 2025, and will end on April 19. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The 24 Carrot Contest began on April 18, 2025, and will end on April 19. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Treasure Dig Minigame: A new Treasure Dig Minigame began on April 17, 2025, replacing the previous Juggle Jam. This event will last until April 22. Earn tokens during its run by completing different milestones.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

To make the most of today's events, participate in Rent Frenzy and use roll multipliers to earn extra cash. Then, participate in Free Parking Dice to earn free rolls and use the multipliers to your advantage.

Also read: Scopely announced Monopoly GO x Star Wars collaboration event

After that, participate in the Wheel Boost event to get an extra spin in the spin-the-wheel mini-game and earn more in-game assets.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 18, 2025, were:

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More