Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album: Details, stickers, and rewards
The Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker album has arrived, and it is set to be one of the centerpieces for the title's May and June 2025 Season. The album comprises 22 Star Wars-themed sets and rewards a plethora of in-game resources like Dice Rolls and Cash rewards. Apart from them, the exclusive Millennium Falcon Shield and the Darth Vader Tokens are also up for grabs.
This article highlights details, stickers, and rewards of the Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album
Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album: Everything you need to know
The Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album arrived on May 1, and it will be available till July 2, 2025. Players have two months to complete the album and unlock its rewards.
Details
The Monopoly Go Star Wars Album comprises 26 sets, which include four Prestige sets. There are 9 stickers in each set, making for 234 unique designs. All the sticker albums and their rewards are listed below:
Set 1 - Far, Far Away
Sticker
Stars
Movie Time
1 Star
Galactic Fan
1 Star
Tape Treasures
1 Star
Epic Cinema
1 Star
Star Struck
1 Star
Message Incoming
1 Star
My Only Hope
1 Star
First Saber
1 Star
Galaxy Dreams
1 Star
Rewards: 250 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 2: Jedi Training
Sticker Name
Stars
Jedi Temple
1 Star
Power Within
1 Star
Sacred Hallways
1 Star
Crystal Glow
1 Star
Force Focus
1 Star
Combat Training
1 Star
Higher Learning
1 Star
Force Struggle
1 Star
Padawan Pride
2 Star
Rewards: 275 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 3: Tatooine Trails
Sticker Name
Stars
Homestead
1 Star
Blazing Dunes
1 Star
Sandy Scouts
1 Star
Busted Bolts
1 Star
Droid Spa
1 Star
Mos Merriment
1 Star
Cantina Vibes
1 Star
Bantha Milk
2 Star
Tatooine Twilight
2 Star
Rewards: 300 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 4 - Podracing
Sticker Name
Stars
Grand Arena
1 Star
Huttese Snacks
1 Star
Fine Tuned
1 Star
Race Rivals
1 Star
Saboteur
1 Star
Gear Up
1 Star
Away We Go!
2 Star
Narrow Victory
2 Star
Tycoon Podracers
2 Star
Rewards: 325 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 5 - Galactic Elite
Sticker Name
Stars
Opening Night
1 Star
Grand Entrance
1 Star
Space Symphony
1 Star
Neon Grove
1 Star
Cloud City
1 Star
Bespin High Life
2 Star
Sky-High Spread
2 Star
Ready to Roll
2 Star
Lucky Throw- 3 Star
Star
Rewards: 350 Dice Rolls, an emoji, and a Cash Reward.
Set 6 - Echo Base
Sticker Name
Stars
Blueprints
1 Star
Snowed In
1 Star
Iced Projection
1 Star
Hoth Hanger
2 Star
Lost Again
2 Star
Signal Found
2 Star
System Online
2 Star
Honorary Rebels
2 Star
Furry Friend
3 Star
Rewards: 375 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 7 - Rebel Princess
Sticker Name
Stars
Golden Greetings!
1 Star
Mission Ready
1 Star
Royal Etiquette
1 Star
For The Alliance
2 Star
Bun-tastic
2 Star
Flight Time
2 Star
Command Center
2 Star
Ace Pilot
3 Star
Triumph!
3 Star
Rewards: 400 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 8 - Explore Endor
Sticker Name
Stars
Treetop Town
1 Star
Droid Devotion
1 Star
Walker Win
2 Star
Fashion Fur-ward
2 Star
Net Loss
2 Star
Up We Go!
2 Star
Peg-E The Great
2 Star
Wind Rider
3 Star
Bonfire Boogie
3 Star
Rewards: 425 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 9 - Jedi Lessons
Sticker Name
Stars
Swamp Sanctuary
1 Star
Wise Introduction
2 Star
Heavy Lesson
2 Star
Concentration
2 Star
Tycoon Trials
2 Star
Darth Whiskers
3 Star
A-Meow-Sing
3 Star
Force Master
3 Star
Jedi Knight
3 Star
Rewards: 450 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 10 - Jabba's Place
Sticker Name
Stars
Hutt HQ
2 Star
Jabba's Offer
2 Star
Mischief Maker
2 Star
Service Mode
2 Star
Delicacies?
2 Star
Sail Barge
3 Star
Skiff Spectacle
3 Star
Rancor Charmer
3 Star
Max Rebo Band
3 Star
Rewards: 475 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 11 - The Resistance
Sticker Name
Stars
Tech Squad
2 Star
Thumbs Up!
2 Star
Mission Brief
2 Star
Red Alert!
2 Star
In A Bind
3 Star
X-treme Ride
3 Star
Tinkering Tech
3 Star
Resistance Spirit
3 Star
Commendations
4 Star
Rewards: 500 Dice Rolls, an Emoji, and a Cash Reward.
Set 12 - The Emperor
Sticker Name
Stars
Imperial Arrival
2 Star
Shocking!
2 Star
Galactic Charges
2 Star
Emperor Whiskers
3 Star
Tycoon Empire
3 Star
Vader Envy
3 Star
Sith Edition
3 Star
Riveting Rivalry
3 Star
The Last Goodbye
4 Star
Rewards: 525 Dice Rolls, an Emote, and a Cash Reward.
Set 13 - Wild Galaxy
Sticker Name
Stars
Kowakian Play
2 Star
Oh My Banthal
2 Star
Tooka Snooze
3 Star
Blurrg Blitz
3 Star
Mynock Rush
3 Star
Porg Pride
3 Star
Wampa Angels
3 Star
Tauntaun Cuddles
4 Star
Purrgit Pursuit
4 Star
Rewards: 550 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 14 - Jawa Treasures
Sticker Name
Stars
Sands Ahead
2 Star
Lost & Found
2 Star
Fixer Upper
3 Star
Delicious Delicacies
3 Star
Market Day
3 Star
Desert Deals
3 Star
Jawa Jackpot
4 Star
One of Us
4 Star
Utinni & Goodbye
4 Star
Rewards: 575 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 15 - Scoundrel Season
Sticker Name
Stars
Docking Bay 94
2 Star
Hero Han
3 Star
Making The Jump
3 Star
Hidden Cargo
3 Star
Holo Chess
3 Star
Blaster Blunder
4 Star
Tickle Tactics
4 Star
Warm & Fuzzy
4 Star Gold
Hyperspace Bound
5 Star
Rewards: 600 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 16 - Droid Daiaries
Sticker Name
Stars
Starkiller Base
3 Star
Rescue Mission
3 Star
Coast Is Clear
3 Star
Diversion Created
3 Star
System Override
4 Star
Thank The Maker!
4 Star
Stealth Mode
4 Star Gold
Disguis-E
5 Star
Escape Executed
5 Star
Rewards: 650 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.
Set 17 - Mando's Journey
Sticker Name
Stars
New Crew
3 Star
Fetch Friends
3 Star
Sticker Fingers
3 Star
Tiny Tycoon
4 Star
Compact Curiosity
4 Star
Side by Side
4 Star Gold
Force Rising
5 Star
Beskar Best
5 Star
Ms Mandalore
5 Star Gold
Rewards: 700 Dice Rolls, a Yoda Emoji, and a Cash Reward.
