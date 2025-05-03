  • home icon
Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album: Details, stickers, and rewards

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 03, 2025 17:58 IST
The Star Wars Album has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker album has arrived, and it is set to be one of the centerpieces for the title's May and June 2025 Season. The album comprises 22 Star Wars-themed sets and rewards a plethora of in-game resources like Dice Rolls and Cash rewards. Apart from them, the exclusive Millennium Falcon Shield and the Darth Vader Tokens are also up for grabs.

This article highlights details, stickers, and rewards of the Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album

Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album: Everything you need to know

Rewards for completing the Star Wars album (Image via Scopely)
Duration

The Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album arrived on May 1, and it will be available till July 2, 2025. Players have two months to complete the album and unlock its rewards.

Details

The Monopoly Go Star Wars Album comprises 26 sets, which include four Prestige sets. There are 9 stickers in each set, making for 234 unique designs. All the sticker albums and their rewards are listed below:

Set 1 - Far, Far Away

StickerStars
Movie Time1 Star
Galactic Fan1 Star
Tape Treasures1 Star
Epic Cinema1 Star
Star Struck1 Star
Message Incoming1 Star
My Only Hope1 Star
First Saber1 Star
Galaxy Dreams1 Star
Rewards: 250 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 2: Jedi Training

Sticker NameStars
Jedi Temple1 Star
Power Within1 Star
Sacred Hallways1 Star
Crystal Glow1 Star
Force Focus1 Star
Combat Training1 Star
Higher Learning1 Star
Force Struggle1 Star
Padawan Pride2 Star
Rewards: 275 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 3: Tatooine Trails

Sticker NameStars
Homestead1 Star
Blazing Dunes1 Star
Sandy Scouts1 Star
Busted Bolts1 Star
Droid Spa1 Star
Mos Merriment1 Star
Cantina Vibes1 Star
Bantha Milk2 Star
Tatooine Twilight2 Star
Rewards: 300 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 4 - Podracing

Sticker NameStars
Grand Arena1 Star
Huttese Snacks1 Star
Fine Tuned1 Star
Race Rivals1 Star
Saboteur1 Star
Gear Up1 Star
Away We Go!2 Star
Narrow Victory2 Star
Tycoon Podracers2 Star
Rewards: 325 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 5 - Galactic Elite

Sticker NameStars
Opening Night1 Star
Grand Entrance1 Star
Space Symphony1 Star
Neon Grove1 Star
Cloud City1 Star
Bespin High Life2 Star
Sky-High Spread2 Star
Ready to Roll2 Star
Lucky Throw- 3 StarStar
Rewards: 350 Dice Rolls, an emoji, and a Cash Reward.

Set 6 - Echo Base

Sticker NameStars
Blueprints1 Star
Snowed In1 Star
Iced Projection1 Star
Hoth Hanger2 Star
Lost Again2 Star
Signal Found2 Star
System Online2 Star
Honorary Rebels2 Star
Furry Friend3 Star
Rewards: 375 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 7 - Rebel Princess

Sticker NameStars
Golden Greetings!1 Star
Mission Ready1 Star
Royal Etiquette1 Star
For The Alliance2 Star
Bun-tastic2 Star
Flight Time2 Star
Command Center2 Star
Ace Pilot3 Star
Triumph!3 Star
Rewards: 400 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 8 - Explore Endor

Sticker NameStars
Treetop Town1 Star
Droid Devotion1 Star
Walker Win2 Star
Fashion Fur-ward2 Star
Net Loss2 Star
Up We Go!2 Star
Peg-E The Great2 Star
Wind Rider3 Star
Bonfire Boogie3 Star
Rewards: 425 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 9 - Jedi Lessons

Sticker NameStars
Swamp Sanctuary1 Star
Wise Introduction2 Star
Heavy Lesson2 Star
Concentration2 Star
Tycoon Trials2 Star
Darth Whiskers3 Star
A-Meow-Sing3 Star
Force Master3 Star
Jedi Knight3 Star
Rewards: 450 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 10 - Jabba's Place

Sticker NameStars
Hutt HQ2 Star
Jabba's Offer2 Star
Mischief Maker2 Star
Service Mode2 Star
Delicacies?2 Star
Sail Barge3 Star
Skiff Spectacle3 Star
Rancor Charmer3 Star
Max Rebo Band3 Star
Rewards: 475 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 11 - The Resistance

Sticker NameStars
Tech Squad2 Star
Thumbs Up!2 Star
Mission Brief2 Star
Red Alert!2 Star
In A Bind3 Star
X-treme Ride3 Star
Tinkering Tech3 Star
Resistance Spirit3 Star
Commendations4 Star
Rewards: 500 Dice Rolls, an Emoji, and a Cash Reward.

Set 12 - The Emperor

Sticker NameStars
Imperial Arrival2 Star
Shocking!2 Star
Galactic Charges2 Star
Emperor Whiskers3 Star
Tycoon Empire3 Star
Vader Envy3 Star
Sith Edition3 Star
Riveting Rivalry3 Star
The Last Goodbye4 Star
Rewards: 525 Dice Rolls, an Emote, and a Cash Reward.

Set 13 - Wild Galaxy

Sticker NameStars
Kowakian Play2 Star
Oh My Banthal2 Star
Tooka Snooze3 Star
Blurrg Blitz3 Star
Mynock Rush3 Star
Porg Pride3 Star
Wampa Angels3 Star
Tauntaun Cuddles4 Star
Purrgit Pursuit4 Star
Rewards: 550 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 14 - Jawa Treasures

Sticker NameStars
Sands Ahead2 Star
Lost & Found2 Star
Fixer Upper3 Star
Delicious Delicacies3 Star
Market Day3 Star
Desert Deals3 Star
Jawa Jackpot4 Star
One of Us4 Star
Utinni & Goodbye4 Star
Rewards: 575 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 15 - Scoundrel Season

Sticker NameStars
Docking Bay 942 Star
Hero Han3 Star
Making The Jump3 Star
Hidden Cargo3 Star
Holo Chess3 Star
Blaster Blunder4 Star
Tickle Tactics4 Star
Warm & Fuzzy4 Star Gold
Hyperspace Bound5 Star
Rewards: 600 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 16 - Droid Daiaries

Sticker NameStars
Starkiller Base3 Star
Rescue Mission3 Star
Coast Is Clear3 Star
Diversion Created3 Star
System Override4 Star
Thank The Maker!4 Star
Stealth Mode4 Star Gold
Disguis-E5 Star
Escape Executed5 Star
Rewards: 650 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 17 - Mando's Journey

Sticker NameStars
New Crew3 Star
Fetch Friends3 Star
Sticker Fingers3 Star
Tiny Tycoon4 Star
Compact Curiosity4 Star
Side by Side4 Star Gold
Force Rising5 Star
Beskar Best5 Star
Ms Mandalore5 Star Gold
Rewards: 700 Dice Rolls, a Yoda Emoji, and a Cash Reward.

Set 18 - Imperial Retreat

Sticker NameStars
Vader's Welcome3 Star
In Style4 Star
Sith & Sips4 Star
Force Fetch4 Star
Darth Volley4 Star Gold
Beach Brooding5 Star
Dark Side BBQ5 Star
Sizzling Farewell5 Star
Galactic Bond5 Star Gold
Rewards: 800 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 19 - Wookiee Wonders

Sticker NameStars
Kashyyyk4 Star
Warm Welcome4 Star
Mini Wookiee4 Star
Holocall4 Star
Chewie's Curls4 Star Gold
Wee Lil' Wookiee5 Star
Bullseye!5 Star
Galaxy Gazing5 Star Gold
Furry Farewell5 Star Gold
Rewards: 950 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 20 - Space Vehicles

Sticker NameStars
X-wing4 Star
Star Destroyer4 Star
Vader's TIE Fighter4 Star
Sandcrawler4 Star Gold
Death Star5 Star
X-34 Landspeeder5 Star
TIE Fighter5 Star Gold
AT-AT5 Star Gold
Millennium Falcon5 Star Gold
Rewards: 1100 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 21 - Back to Reality

Sticker NameStars
Eopie Love4 Star
Reality Check4 Star
Ultimate Fans5 Star
Force It Over5 Star
Master of Merch5 Star
Replica Rivalry5 Star Gold
Credits Incoming5 Star Gold
Astro-Bites5 Star Gold
Space Selfies5 Star Gold
Rewards: 1300 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 22 - Galactic Heroes

Sticker NameStars
Luke Skywalker4 Star Gold
Princess Leia4 Star Gold
Han Solo4 Star Gold
Chewbacca4 Star Gold
Yoda4 Star Gold
R2-D24 Star Gold
BB-84 Star Gold
The Mandalorian4 Star Gold
Grogu4 Star Gold
Rewards: Millennium Falcon Shield, 2000 Dice Rolls, and a Cash Reward.

Set 23 - Trooper Training - Prestige

Sticker NameStars
Empire Needs You3 Star
Imperial Academy3 Star
Galactic Gauntlet4 Star
Naps 1014 Star
Doddle Duty4 Star Gold
Missed the Mark5 Star
Pawpatine5 Star
Short-Trooper5 Star Gold
Graduation Day5 Star Gold
Set 24 - The Gungan Way - Prestige

Sticker NameStars
A Royal Welcome4 Star
That's Not Yours4 Star
Not So Easy4 Star
Aqua Encounter4 Star Gold
Gungan Couture4 Star Gold
Boss Nass5 Star
Super Slurp5 Star
Deep Sea Ride5 Star Gold
Friendly Fire5 Star Gold
Set 25 - Scavenger's Path - Prestige

Sticker NameStars
Outpost Riders4 Star
Critter Caravan4 Star
Jam-Packed4 Star Gold
Rebel Relics4 Star Gold
Assembly Required5 Star
Sandslide5 Star
Wreckage5 Star Gold
Direct Connect5 Star Gold
Planet Top Hat5 Star Gold
Set 26 - Andor Adventures - Prestige

Sticker NameStars
Secret Exchange4 Star Gold
Thrill Ride4 Star Gold
Holo Schemes4 Star Gold
Heart exe5 Star
Eye of Aldhani5 Star
Behind Enemy Lines5 Star
What Are Those?!5 Star Gold
Vault Found5 Star Gold
Heist Completed5 Star Gold
Rewards

Apart from the rewards granted for each set, completing the full Monopoly Go Star Wars album grants a Darth Vader Token, 15,000 Dice Rolls, and a Cash Reward.

