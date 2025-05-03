Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album: Details, stickers, and rewards

The Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker album has arrived, and it is set to be one of the centerpieces for the title's May and June 2025 Season. The album comprises 22 Star Wars-themed sets and rewards a plethora of in-game resources like Dice Rolls and Cash rewards. Apart from them, the exclusive Millennium Falcon Shield and the Darth Vader Tokens are also up for grabs.

Ad

This article highlights details, stickers, and rewards of the Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album

Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album: Everything you need to know

Rewards for completing the Star Wars album (Image via Scopely)

Duration

Ad

Trending

The Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album arrived on May 1, and it will be available till July 2, 2025. Players have two months to complete the album and unlock its rewards.

Details

The Monopoly Go Star Wars Album comprises 26 sets, which include four Prestige sets. There are 9 stickers in each set, making for 234 unique designs. All the sticker albums and their rewards are listed below:

Set 1 - Far, Far Away

Sticker Stars Movie Time 1 Star Galactic Fan 1 Star Tape Treasures 1 Star Epic Cinema 1 Star Star Struck 1 Star Message Incoming 1 Star My Only Hope 1 Star First Saber 1 Star Galaxy Dreams 1 Star

Ad

Rewards: 250 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 2: Jedi Training

Sticker Name Stars Jedi Temple 1 Star Power Within 1 Star Sacred Hallways 1 Star Crystal Glow 1 Star Force Focus 1 Star Combat Training 1 Star Higher Learning 1 Star Force Struggle 1 Star Padawan Pride 2 Star

Ad

Rewards: 275 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 3: Tatooine Trails

Sticker Name Stars Homestead 1 Star Blazing Dunes 1 Star Sandy Scouts 1 Star Busted Bolts 1 Star Droid Spa 1 Star Mos Merriment 1 Star Cantina Vibes 1 Star Bantha Milk 2 Star Tatooine Twilight 2 Star

Ad

Rewards: 300 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 4 - Podracing

Sticker Name Stars Grand Arena 1 Star Huttese Snacks 1 Star Fine Tuned 1 Star Race Rivals 1 Star Saboteur 1 Star Gear Up 1 Star Away We Go! 2 Star Narrow Victory 2 Star Tycoon Podracers 2 Star

Ad

Rewards: 325 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 5 - Galactic Elite

Sticker Name Stars Opening Night 1 Star Grand Entrance 1 Star Space Symphony 1 Star Neon Grove 1 Star Cloud City 1 Star Bespin High Life 2 Star Sky-High Spread 2 Star Ready to Roll 2 Star Lucky Throw- 3 Star Star

Ad

Rewards: 350 Dice Rolls, an emoji, and a Cash Reward.

Set 6 - Echo Base

Sticker Name Stars Blueprints 1 Star Snowed In 1 Star Iced Projection 1 Star Hoth Hanger 2 Star Lost Again 2 Star Signal Found 2 Star System Online 2 Star Honorary Rebels 2 Star Furry Friend 3 Star

Ad

Rewards: 375 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 7 - Rebel Princess

Sticker Name Stars Golden Greetings! 1 Star Mission Ready 1 Star Royal Etiquette 1 Star For The Alliance 2 Star Bun-tastic 2 Star Flight Time 2 Star Command Center 2 Star Ace Pilot 3 Star Triumph! 3 Star

Ad

Rewards: 400 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 8 - Explore Endor

Sticker Name Stars Treetop Town 1 Star Droid Devotion 1 Star Walker Win 2 Star Fashion Fur-ward 2 Star Net Loss 2 Star Up We Go! 2 Star Peg-E The Great 2 Star Wind Rider 3 Star Bonfire Boogie 3 Star

Ad

Rewards: 425 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 9 - Jedi Lessons

Sticker Name Stars Swamp Sanctuary 1 Star Wise Introduction 2 Star Heavy Lesson 2 Star Concentration 2 Star Tycoon Trials 2 Star Darth Whiskers 3 Star A-Meow-Sing 3 Star Force Master 3 Star Jedi Knight 3 Star

Ad

Rewards: 450 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 10 - Jabba's Place

Sticker Name Stars Hutt HQ 2 Star Jabba's Offer 2 Star Mischief Maker 2 Star Service Mode 2 Star Delicacies? 2 Star Sail Barge 3 Star Skiff Spectacle 3 Star Rancor Charmer 3 Star Max Rebo Band 3 Star

Ad

Rewards: 475 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 11 - The Resistance

Sticker Name Stars Tech Squad 2 Star Thumbs Up! 2 Star Mission Brief 2 Star Red Alert! 2 Star In A Bind 3 Star X-treme Ride 3 Star Tinkering Tech 3 Star Resistance Spirit 3 Star Commendations 4 Star

Ad

Rewards: 500 Dice Rolls, an Emoji, and a Cash Reward.

Set 12 - The Emperor

Sticker Name Stars Imperial Arrival 2 Star Shocking! 2 Star Galactic Charges 2 Star Emperor Whiskers 3 Star Tycoon Empire 3 Star Vader Envy 3 Star Sith Edition 3 Star Riveting Rivalry 3 Star The Last Goodbye 4 Star

Ad

Rewards: 525 Dice Rolls, an Emote, and a Cash Reward.

Set 13 - Wild Galaxy

Sticker Name Stars Kowakian Play 2 Star Oh My Banthal 2 Star Tooka Snooze 3 Star Blurrg Blitz 3 Star Mynock Rush 3 Star Porg Pride 3 Star Wampa Angels 3 Star Tauntaun Cuddles 4 Star Purrgit Pursuit 4 Star

Ad

Rewards: 550 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 14 - Jawa Treasures

Sticker Name Stars Sands Ahead 2 Star Lost & Found 2 Star Fixer Upper 3 Star Delicious Delicacies 3 Star Market Day 3 Star Desert Deals 3 Star Jawa Jackpot 4 Star One of Us 4 Star Utinni & Goodbye 4 Star

Ad

Rewards: 575 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 15 - Scoundrel Season

Sticker Name Stars Docking Bay 94 2 Star Hero Han 3 Star Making The Jump 3 Star Hidden Cargo 3 Star Holo Chess 3 Star Blaster Blunder 4 Star Tickle Tactics 4 Star Warm & Fuzzy 4 Star Gold Hyperspace Bound 5 Star

Ad

Rewards: 600 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 16 - Droid Daiaries

Sticker Name Stars Starkiller Base 3 Star Rescue Mission 3 Star Coast Is Clear 3 Star Diversion Created 3 Star System Override 4 Star Thank The Maker! 4 Star Stealth Mode 4 Star Gold Disguis-E 5 Star Escape Executed 5 Star

Ad

Rewards: 650 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 17 - Mando's Journey

Sticker Name Stars New Crew 3 Star Fetch Friends 3 Star Sticker Fingers 3 Star Tiny Tycoon 4 Star Compact Curiosity 4 Star Side by Side 4 Star Gold Force Rising 5 Star Beskar Best 5 Star Ms Mandalore 5 Star Gold

Ad

Rewards: 700 Dice Rolls, a Yoda Emoji, and a Cash Reward.

Set 18 - Imperial Retreat

Sticker Name Stars Vader's Welcome 3 Star In Style 4 Star Sith & Sips 4 Star Force Fetch 4 Star Darth Volley 4 Star Gold Beach Brooding 5 Star Dark Side BBQ 5 Star Sizzling Farewell 5 Star Galactic Bond 5 Star Gold

Ad

Rewards: 800 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 19 - Wookiee Wonders

Sticker Name Stars Kashyyyk 4 Star Warm Welcome 4 Star Mini Wookiee 4 Star Holocall 4 Star Chewie's Curls 4 Star Gold Wee Lil' Wookiee 5 Star Bullseye! 5 Star Galaxy Gazing 5 Star Gold Furry Farewell 5 Star Gold

Ad

Rewards: 950 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 20 - Space Vehicles

Sticker Name Stars X-wing 4 Star Star Destroyer 4 Star Vader's TIE Fighter 4 Star Sandcrawler 4 Star Gold Death Star 5 Star X-34 Landspeeder 5 Star TIE Fighter 5 Star Gold AT-AT 5 Star Gold Millennium Falcon 5 Star Gold

Ad

Rewards: 1100 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 21 - Back to Reality

Sticker Name Stars Eopie Love 4 Star Reality Check 4 Star Ultimate Fans 5 Star Force It Over 5 Star Master of Merch 5 Star Replica Rivalry 5 Star Gold Credits Incoming 5 Star Gold Astro-Bites 5 Star Gold Space Selfies 5 Star Gold

Ad

Rewards: 1300 Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward.

Set 22 - Galactic Heroes

Sticker Name Stars Luke Skywalker 4 Star Gold Princess Leia 4 Star Gold Han Solo 4 Star Gold Chewbacca 4 Star Gold Yoda 4 Star Gold R2-D2 4 Star Gold BB-8 4 Star Gold The Mandalorian 4 Star Gold Grogu 4 Star Gold

Ad

Rewards: Millennium Falcon Shield, 2000 Dice Rolls, and a Cash Reward.

Set 23 - Trooper Training - Prestige

Sticker Name Stars Empire Needs You 3 Star Imperial Academy 3 Star Galactic Gauntlet 4 Star Naps 101 4 Star Doddle Duty 4 Star Gold Missed the Mark 5 Star Pawpatine 5 Star Short-Trooper 5 Star Gold Graduation Day 5 Star Gold

Ad

Set 24 - The Gungan Way - Prestige

Sticker Name Stars A Royal Welcome 4 Star That's Not Yours 4 Star Not So Easy 4 Star Aqua Encounter 4 Star Gold Gungan Couture 4 Star Gold Boss Nass 5 Star Super Slurp 5 Star Deep Sea Ride 5 Star Gold Friendly Fire 5 Star Gold

Ad

Set 25 - Scavenger's Path - Prestige

Sticker Name Stars Outpost Riders 4 Star Critter Caravan 4 Star Jam-Packed 4 Star Gold Rebel Relics 4 Star Gold Assembly Required 5 Star Sandslide 5 Star Wreckage 5 Star Gold Direct Connect 5 Star Gold Planet Top Hat 5 Star Gold

Ad

Set 26 - Andor Adventures - Prestige

Sticker Name Stars Secret Exchange 4 Star Gold Thrill Ride 4 Star Gold Holo Schemes 4 Star Gold Heart exe 5 Star Eye of Aldhani 5 Star Behind Enemy Lines 5 Star What Are Those?! 5 Star Gold Vault Found 5 Star Gold Heist Completed 5 Star Gold

Ad

Rewards

Apart from the rewards granted for each set, completing the full Monopoly Go Star Wars album grants a Darth Vader Token, 15,000 Dice Rolls, and a Cash Reward.

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More