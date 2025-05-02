How to unlock and use the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go

Further continuing the Star Wars theme, Scopely has released the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go. This cosmetic is used to decorate the player's token to give it the appearance of Darth Vader. However, unlocking the new token will likely take a few weeks, as it will only be rewarded once the ongoing Star Wars album is completed.
This article describes how players can unlock and use the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go.
How to unlock the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go
The Darth Vader token is one of the rewards granted for completing the Star Wars Sticker Album. The steps are listed below:
- Step 1: Log in to Monopoly Go before the Star Wars album expires on July 2, 2025.
- Step 2: Collect all the stickers of the featured album to unlock completion rewards.
- Step 3: Claim the Darth Vader token along with other rewards.
Apart from the Darth Vader token, completing the Star Wars album grants 15K Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward. The Album comprises 22 sets, with nine stickers each:
- Far Away
- Jedi Training
- Tatooine Trails
- Podracing
- Galactic Elite
- Echo Base
- Rebel Princess
- Explore Endor
- Jedi Lessons
- Jabba's Palace
- The Resistance
- The Emperor
- Wild Galaxy
- Jawa Treasures
- Scoundrel Season
- Droid Diaries
- Mando's Journey
- Imperial Retreat
- Wookiee Wonders
- Space Vehicles
- Back To Reality
- Galactic Heroes
Players can unlock stickers from various means, like Daily Login rewards, Quick Wins, Tournaments, and events.
How to use the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go
Once unlocked, the Darth Vader token can be used to show your position in the Monopoly Go board. To equip the new token, follow the steps given below:
- Step 1: Open the Player Profile by tapping on the Hamburger icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option.
- Step 3: Open the Tokens section, find the Monopoly Go Darth Vader Token, and apply it.
Afterward, you can switch the token using My Showroom. Additionally, players can apply the token immediately after unlocking by selecting the "Equip" option.
