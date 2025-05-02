How to unlock and use the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go

Further continuing the Star Wars theme, Scopely has released the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go. This cosmetic is used to decorate the player's token to give it the appearance of Darth Vader. However, unlocking the new token will likely take a few weeks, as it will only be rewarded once the ongoing Star Wars album is completed.

This article describes how players can unlock and use the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go.

How to unlock the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go

Darth Vader is unlocked after completing the Star Wars Album (Image via Scopely)

The Darth Vader token is one of the rewards granted for completing the Star Wars Sticker Album. The steps are listed below:

Step 1: Log in to Monopoly Go before the Star Wars album expires on July 2, 2025.

Log in to Monopoly Go before the Star Wars album expires on July 2, 2025. Step 2: Collect all the stickers of the featured album to unlock completion rewards.

Collect all the stickers of the featured album to unlock completion rewards. Step 3: Claim the Darth Vader token along with other rewards.

Apart from the Darth Vader token, completing the Star Wars album grants 15K Dice Rolls and a Cash Reward. The Album comprises 22 sets, with nine stickers each:

Far Away

Jedi Training

Tatooine Trails

Podracing

Galactic Elite

Echo Base

Rebel Princess

Explore Endor

Jedi Lessons

Jabba's Palace

The Resistance

The Emperor

Wild Galaxy

Jawa Treasures

Scoundrel Season

Droid Diaries

Mando's Journey

Imperial Retreat

Wookiee Wonders

Space Vehicles

Back To Reality

Galactic Heroes

Players can unlock stickers from various means, like Daily Login rewards, Quick Wins, Tournaments, and events.

Also read: Monopoly Go x Star Wars collaboration

How to use the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go

Once unlocked, the Darth Vader token can be used to show your position in the Monopoly Go board. To equip the new token, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the Player Profile by tapping on the Hamburger icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Open the Player Profile by tapping on the Hamburger icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option.

Select the "My Showroom" option. Step 3: Open the Tokens section, find the Monopoly Go Darth Vader Token, and apply it.

Afterward, you can switch the token using My Showroom. Additionally, players can apply the token immediately after unlocking by selecting the "Equip" option.

