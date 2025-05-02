Monopoly Go x Star Wars collaboration: Everything you need to know

The Monopoly Go x Star Wars collaboration went live on May 1, 2025, and will run until July 2, 2025. There is a lot of content that players can expect from it, including the Star Wars Go Album, Star Wars collectables, and many Community events.

Read on to learn more about the Monopoly Go x Star Wars collaboration and all it brings to the game.

Everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go x Star Wars collab explored

Here is all the content the Monopoly Go x Star Wars collaboration introduces in-game:

Star Wars Go Album

The Monopoly Go x Star Wars collaboration has introduced 22 Sticker Sets inspired by the saga's most memorable moments.

Star Wars Day

To mark Star Wars Day, all players will receive free special tokens for logging in to the game from May 4, 2025, until the collaboration concludes.

Pod and Rebel Racers

Pod and Rebel Racers is an adrenaline-fueled chase through the Mos Espa Grand Arena and the Death Star. Players are advised to assemble their team to race in iconic Star Wars vehicles and claim exciting rewards.

Jedi, Star Wars, and Hyperspace Partners Events

Players can work with others to build Star Wars-themed statues of iconic characters, such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and more. Completing these monuments will yield lucrative rewards.

Tatoonie, Jawa, and Tusken Treasures

These special dig-themed events challenge players to uncover relics and treasures inspired by the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars collectibles

The Monopoly Go x Star Wars collaboration has brought tons of collectibles to the game, such as Star Wars-themed Tokens, Shields, Emojis, and Signature Dice. These items can be collected via event challenges, activities, and more. So, try to participate in as many of these festivities as possible.

Community events

Players can expect four Star Wars-themed challenges to take place across the title's different community channels, such as Facebook, Discord, X, and YouTube.

In these challenges, players will be challenged to solve puzzles and prove their Star Wars knowledge.

Here are some details about these challenges:

Star Wars-themed challenges: This challenge tasks players to join forces and win shiny, valuable collectables.

This challenge tasks players to join forces and win shiny, valuable collectables. Puzzles, quizzes, and activities: This challenge will test players' wisdom and strength using puzzles, quizzes, and activities related to the Star Wars saga.

This challenge will test players' wisdom and strength using puzzles, quizzes, and activities related to the Star Wars saga. Community Gold Blitzes: In this event, players can choose the Gold Stickers to complete their Sticker Sets.

In this event, players can choose the Gold Stickers to complete their Sticker Sets. Light Side vs Dark Side Faction Battles: In this challenge, players must join a side during weekly challenges and fight for exclusive community rewards.

Readers are advised to keep checking the community channels for more details.

