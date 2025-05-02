How to unlock and equip the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go

Scopely has released the Star Wars-themed Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go. The skin is designed to look like the Millennium Falcon Star Ship and can be unlocked by completing Set 22 of the Star Wars Sticker Album. It is a cosmetic that protects players' landmarks during Shutdown attacks and does not affect gameplay.

This article explains how players can unlock and use the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go.

How to unlock the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go

The Millennium Falcon Shield in MoGo (Image via Scopely)

The Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go can be unlocked by completing the Star Wars Album's set 22, Galactic Heroes. Notably, players have to unlock the cosmetic before the album expires on June 2, 2025.

The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Play the game during the Star Wars season.

Step 2: Complete the set of Galactic Heroes.

Step 3: Claim the Millennium Falcon Shield.

Apart from the Millennium Shield, completing the set also rewards 2000 Dice Rolls and Cash.

All nine stickers in the Galactic Heroes set are listed below:

Luke Skywalker: 4 Stars

Princess Leia: 4 Stars

Han Solo: 4 Stars

Chewbacca: 4 Stars

Yoda: 4 Stars

R2-D2: 4 Stars

BB-8: 4 Stars

The Mandalorian: 4 Stars

Grogu: 4 Stars

These stickers can be unlocked by claiming Daily Login Rewards, participating in tournaments or events, completing Quickwins, opening Community Chests, and Trading.

How to equip the Millennium Shield in Monopoly Go

My Showroom in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Once unlocked, the Millennium Shield can be accessed from the My Showroom. You can follow these steps to equip it:

Step 1: Launch the Monopoly Go game and access your profile by tapping the icon in the top-right corner.

Launch the Monopoly Go game and access your profile by tapping the icon in the top-right corner. Step 2: Select the My Showroom option.

Select the option. Step 3: Go to the Shields section and select the Millennium Shield to equip it.

Additionally, the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go can be applied immediately after unlocking by tapping the Equip Button.

