Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 9, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 9, 2025) will help you earn a lot of in-game money. All the scheduled flash events are here to help tycoons earn more in-game cash, which can boost their in-game progress. So, learn the complete schedule for these events to create a sustainable strategy to get the most out of them.

This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events schedule that includes the flash events, Quick Wins, milestone events, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule (May 9, 2025)

The first event is Mega Heist, which helps players loot their friends' bank to raise their cash positions. Next is Cash Boost, which lets you earn extra cash for completing certain in-game actions.

Mega Heist can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

Mega Heist returns after this, followed by Free Parking Money, which is the final flash event of the day. Land on specific tiles to earn the cash and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve it during this final event.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 10, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for May 9, 2025 are

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Plenty of milestone events, special events, and tournaments arrive in the game daily. These bring milestones you can complete to earn crucial in-game rewards that can boost your in-game progress.

Check out the complete list of rewards of the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event from our previous article.

Furthermore, the Star Wars GO season's sticker collection event is live now. You can earn stickers to complete the sticker albums for more rewards.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3. Hutt Feast: The Hutt Feast began on May 9, 2025, and will last till May 11 (or May 12, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Hutt Feast began on May 9, 2025, and will last till May 11 (or May 12, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens. Stampede Sprint: The Stampede Sprint tournament begins on May 8, 2025, and will end on May 10. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Stampede Sprint tournament begins on May 8, 2025, and will end on May 10. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tatooine Treasures Dig event: The Tatooine Treasures dig event will begin on May 7, 2025, and will last for five days before ending on May 11 (or May 12, depending on your time zone). Earn tokens for the event and use them to boost your progress and earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy

Participate in the Mega Heist and Free Parking Money events with roll multipliers to multiply your earnings from these events. This should help you earn enough cash to complete multiple Landmark upgrades, especially during a Builder's Bash event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 8, 2025) were

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Board Rush (5 minutes)

