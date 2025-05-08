Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 8, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule can help you upgrade your Landmarks at huge discounts while you earn cash from the other flash events. There are events like the Builder's Bash and Free Parking Money that can help you boost your in-game progress. You can also earn Pickaxe tokens by completing daily Quick Wins — milestones of different tournaments that can help you participate in the Tatooine Treasure Dig event for more rewards.

This article provides a Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today to help you stay ahead of the rest. It also provides a sustainable strategy to help you in your quest to get the most out of today's events..

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Builder's Bash event. During this, you can upgrade your buildings at up to a 50% discount. Then comes the Rent Frenzy event, allowing players to earn extra rent from their friends.

Builder's Bash can help you upgrade your buildings at huge discounts (Image via Scopely)

Then comes the Free Parking Money event, which helps the players to raise their cash positions. Land on specific tiles to earn cash and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve them. Then arrives the Board Rush, allowing players to earn some additional rewards for completing their boards during this event.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Board Rush (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 9, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade one Landmark

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely introduces milestone events, tournaments, and special events for the tycoons to help them get richer than before. Players mostly have to complete the milestones of these events to earn more in-game assets.

Another great benefit of completing these milestones is that you can grab some sticker packs as rewards. Earning stickers can help complete the sticker album, earning you more rewards.

Since the Star Wars GO season's sticker collection event is live now, earning these stickers will help you complete the sticker albums faster.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Tatooine Nights: The Tatooine Nights began on May 7, 2025, and will last till May 9. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Tatooine Nights began on May 7, 2025, and will last till May 9. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Stampede Sprint: The Stampede Sprint tournament begins on May 8, 2025, and will end on May 10. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Stampede Sprint tournament begins on May 8, 2025, and will end on May 10. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tatooine Treasures Dig event: The Tatooine Treasures dig event will begin on May 7, 2025, and will last for five days before ending on May 11 (or May 12, 2025, depending on your time zone). Earn tokens for the event and use them to boost your progress and earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy

Participate in the Builder's Bash event and upgrade all levels of all the Landmarks of your board but one. If you are a veteran player, and Landmark upgrades cost more than they initially did, this strategy will help you earn some extra rewards.

When the Board Rush event arrives, you can upgrade that one level of the final Landmark on your board, thus completing the board to earn rewards from the Board Rush event. However, if you are a new player and upgrading Landmarks does not eat up a lot of your cash positions, and you have enough cash, you can participate in the Builder's Bash and Board Rush events separately.

Use roll multipliers during the Rent Frenzy and the Free Parking Money event to get the most out of those events.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 7, 2025) were

