How to unlock and use the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda token

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 14, 2025 13:48 IST
Players can unlock the Luke and Yoda Token for free (Image via Scopely)
Scopely has recently released the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda Token, and it can be unlocked from the ongoing Star Wars Partners event. The token resembles Luke Skywalker carrying Yoda on his back. Once unlocked, it can be used to represent your location on the Monopoly Go Board. Additionally, tokens in Monopoly Go are purely cosmetic and do not affect the gameplay.

This article explains how players can unlock the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda Token.

Unlocking the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda token from the Star Wars Partners event

Grand Prize for the Star Wars Partners event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopley)
The new token can be unlocked by completing the ongoing Star Wars Partners event. Follow these steps to get the Monopoly Go Luke and Baby Yoda token for free:

  • Step 1: Log in to Monopooly Go from May 13 to 18, 2025.
  • Step 2: Join a team for the Ongoing Monopoly Go Star Wars event
  • Step 3: Complete the event and unlock the token for free.

Apart from the token, the event rewards Dice Rolls, Cash, and other resources. The complete rewards list is as follows:

MilestoneRewards
Points required
Level 1200 rolls2.5K
Level 2Cash6K
Level 3200-300 dice, Cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost13K
Level 4300-500 dice, Yellow Sticker Pack, 20 minutes Mega Heist26.5K
Level 5400-600 dice, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, 30 minutes Builder's Bash32K
Grand Prize5K dice rolls, Luke and Yoda Token, Wild or Swap Sticker Pack
Completing all the milestones with all their teams.
The Token is tied to the Star Wars Partners event and will disappear once it ends on May 18, 2025. Therefore, players must complete the event before then to get the token.

How to use the Luke and Yoda token in Monopoly Go

Once unlocked, players can access the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda token from the in-game showroom. The steps to apply it are given below:

  • Step 1: Open the Player Profile by tapping on the button at the top-right corner of the screen.
  • Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option.
  • Step 3: Open the Tokens section, find the Luke and Yoda Token, and apply it.

Notably, you can also quick-equip the token immediately after unlocking it by tapping on the "Equip" button. You can also change the equipped token or shield by visiting the My Showroom tab.

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

