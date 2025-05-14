How to unlock and use the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda token

Scopely has recently released the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda Token, and it can be unlocked from the ongoing Star Wars Partners event. The token resembles Luke Skywalker carrying Yoda on his back. Once unlocked, it can be used to represent your location on the Monopoly Go Board. Additionally, tokens in Monopoly Go are purely cosmetic and do not affect the gameplay.

This article explains how players can unlock the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda Token.

Unlocking the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda token from the Star Wars Partners event

Grand Prize for the Star Wars Partners event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopley)

The new token can be unlocked by completing the ongoing Star Wars Partners event. Follow these steps to get the Monopoly Go Luke and Baby Yoda token for free:

Step 1: Log in to Monopooly Go from May 13 to 18, 2025.

Log in to Monopooly Go from May 13 to 18, 2025. Step 2: Join a team for the Ongoing Monopoly Go Star Wars event

Join a team for the Ongoing Monopoly Go Star Wars event Step 3: Complete the event and unlock the token for free.

Also read: How to trade cards in Monopoly GO

Apart from the token, the event rewards Dice Rolls, Cash, and other resources. The complete rewards list is as follows:

Milestone Rewards Points required Level 1 200 rolls 2.5K Level 2 Cash 6K Level 3 200-300 dice, Cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost 13K Level 4 300-500 dice, Yellow Sticker Pack, 20 minutes Mega Heist 26.5K Level 5 400-600 dice, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, 30 minutes Builder's Bash 32K Grand Prize 5K dice rolls, Luke and Yoda Token, Wild or Swap Sticker Pack Completing all the milestones with all their teams.

The Token is tied to the Star Wars Partners event and will disappear once it ends on May 18, 2025. Therefore, players must complete the event before then to get the token.

Also read: How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?

How to use the Luke and Yoda token in Monopoly Go

Once unlocked, players can access the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda token from the in-game showroom. The steps to apply it are given below:

Step 1: Open the Player Profile by tapping on the button at the top-right corner of the screen.

Open the Player Profile by tapping on the button at the top-right corner of the screen. Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option.

Select the "My Showroom" option. Step 3: Open the Tokens section, find the Luke and Yoda Token, and apply it.

Notably, you can also quick-equip the token immediately after unlocking it by tapping on the "Equip" button. You can also change the equipped token or shield by visiting the My Showroom tab.

