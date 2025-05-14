How to unlock and use the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda token

Scopely has recently released the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda Token, and it can be unlocked from the ongoing Star Wars Partners event. The token resembles Luke Skywalker carrying Yoda on his back. Once unlocked, it can be used to represent your location on the Monopoly Go Board. Additionally, tokens in Monopoly Go are purely cosmetic and do not affect the gameplay.
This article explains how players can unlock the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda Token.
Unlocking the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda token from the Star Wars Partners event
The new token can be unlocked by completing the ongoing Star Wars Partners event. Follow these steps to get the Monopoly Go Luke and Baby Yoda token for free:
- Step 1: Log in to Monopooly Go from May 13 to 18, 2025.
- Step 2: Join a team for the Ongoing Monopoly Go Star Wars event
- Step 3: Complete the event and unlock the token for free.
Apart from the token, the event rewards Dice Rolls, Cash, and other resources. The complete rewards list is as follows:
The Token is tied to the Star Wars Partners event and will disappear once it ends on May 18, 2025. Therefore, players must complete the event before then to get the token.
How to use the Luke and Yoda token in Monopoly Go
Once unlocked, players can access the Monopoly Go Luke and Yoda token from the in-game showroom. The steps to apply it are given below:
- Step 1: Open the Player Profile by tapping on the button at the top-right corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option.
- Step 3: Open the Tokens section, find the Luke and Yoda Token, and apply it.
Notably, you can also quick-equip the token immediately after unlocking it by tapping on the "Equip" button. You can also change the equipped token or shield by visiting the My Showroom tab.
