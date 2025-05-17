The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt is a daily tournament set to run in the game till May 17, 2025. The event is packed with rewards like Sticker Packs, Cash, and Dice Rolls. Apart from standard resources, players can also earn a sizeable amount of Partner Tokens for the ongoing Star Wars Partners event, which will expire on May 18, 2025.
This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Bullseye Dolt event.
Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt: All you need to know
Rewards
The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt event features two sets of rewards:
Milestone rewards
The event features a progression-based reward track that grants the following resources:
Leaderboard rewards
The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt event is a one-day tournament. It sorts tycoons into groups of hundred and ranks them on a Leaderboard. The rewards for each rank are:
- Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward
- Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
- Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt event
To play the MoGo Bullseye Bolt event, log in to the game before 1 PM ET on May 17, 2025. Once this is done, collect five event points by playing minigames, which can be triggered by landing on the Railroad tile:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
Once five points are collected, you will be placed in a Leaderboard and the tournament will begin.
