By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 17, 2025 13:29 IST
The Bullseye Bolt event is underway (Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt is a daily tournament set to run in the game till May 17, 2025. The event is packed with rewards like Sticker Packs, Cash, and Dice Rolls. Apart from standard resources, players can also earn a sizeable amount of Partner Tokens for the ongoing Star Wars Partners event, which will expire on May 18, 2025.

This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Bullseye Dolt event.

Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt: All you need to know

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt event features two sets of rewards:

Milestone rewards

The event features a progression-based reward track that grants the following resources:

Bullseye Bolt MilestonesPoints Required
Bullseye Bolt Rewards
110
70 Partner Event Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
80 Partner Event Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
125 Free Dice Rolls
9200
100 Partner Event Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
120 Partner Event Tokens
12425
200 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
150 Partner Event Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16475
215 Free Dice Rolls
17350
180 Partner Event Tokens
18550
235 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
200 Partner Event Tokens
21500Cash Reward
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
220 Partner Event Tokens
241,000
345 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
240 Partner Event Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,260
360 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
250 Partner Event Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,750
500 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
300 Partner Event Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,350
600 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,500
800 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
408,500
2,125 Free Dice Rolls
Also read: Best tips and tricks to use Monopoly Go roll multipliers

Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt event is a one-day tournament. It sorts tycoons into groups of hundred and ranks them on a Leaderboard. The rewards for each rank are:

  • Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward
  • Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
  • Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward
Also read: How to sign out of Monopoly Go

How to play the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt event

Land on Railroad tiles to play minigames (Image via Scopely)
Land on Railroad tiles to play minigames (Image via Scopely)

To play the MoGo Bullseye Bolt event, log in to the game before 1 PM ET on May 17, 2025. Once this is done, collect five event points by playing minigames, which can be triggered by landing on the Railroad tile:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Once five points are collected, you will be placed in a Leaderboard and the tournament will begin.

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

