The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt is a daily tournament set to run in the game till May 17, 2025. The event is packed with rewards like Sticker Packs, Cash, and Dice Rolls. Apart from standard resources, players can also earn a sizeable amount of Partner Tokens for the ongoing Star Wars Partners event, which will expire on May 18, 2025.

This article highlights the rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Bullseye Dolt event.

Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt: All you need to know

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt event features two sets of rewards:

Milestone rewards

The event features a progression-based reward track that grants the following resources:

Bullseye Bolt Milestones Points Required Bullseye Bolt Rewards 1 10 70 Partner Event Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 80 Partner Event Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 125 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 100 Partner Event Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 120 Partner Event Tokens 12 425 200 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 150 Partner Event Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 475 215 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 180 Partner Event Tokens 18 550 235 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 200 Partner Event Tokens 21 500 Cash Reward 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 220 Partner Event Tokens 24 1,000 345 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 240 Partner Event Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,260 360 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 250 Partner Event Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,750 500 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 300 Partner Event Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,350 600 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,500 800 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 8,500 2,125 Free Dice Rolls

Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt event is a one-day tournament. It sorts tycoons into groups of hundred and ranks them on a Leaderboard. The rewards for each rank are:

Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward

850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, Cash reward Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

600 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

250 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward

75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward

50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward

25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt event

Land on Railroad tiles to play minigames (Image via Scopely)

To play the MoGo Bullseye Bolt event, log in to the game before 1 PM ET on May 17, 2025. Once this is done, collect five event points by playing minigames, which can be triggered by landing on the Railroad tile:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

Once five points are collected, you will be placed in a Leaderboard and the tournament will begin.

