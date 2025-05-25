Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 25, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled today (May 25, 2025) are aimed at helping you earn cash. Since Builder's Bash was the final flash event of yesterday, many tycoons spent plenty of cash upgrading Landmarks then. Thus, today's events are extremely crucial for those who want to get back some money. Scopely has also introduced different milestone events and tournaments to help players earn other in-game assets.
This article provides the complete schedule of the Monopoly Go daily events for May 25, 2025. It also lists the Quick Win challenges arriving today.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Rent Frenzy, which helps players earn extra rent from their friends. Then comes Cash Boos, wherein players can earn additional cash for completing simple tasks.
Next is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your friends' banks. This event can earn you plenty of cash.
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are
- Pass GO one time
- Land on Chance two times
- Collect one sticker
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Daily milestone events can help you earn rewards by completing separate milestones. The daily tournaments and milestone events can fetch you in-game riches.
You can also attempt to complete the sticker albums of the Star Wars Go Season's sticker collection event to earn more rewards.
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Hutt Feast: The Hutt Feast began on May 25, 2025, and will last until May 27, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones – completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 200 Jawa Treasures Dig event tokens, among other rewards.
- Sandcrawler Sprint: The Sandcrawler Sprint begins on May 24, 2025, and will end on May 26, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 100 Pickaxe tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Jawa Treasures Dig Event: The Jawa Treasures Dig event arrived in the game on May 23, 2025, replacing the Peg-E Prize Drop event. It will be live in the game for two days before concluding on May 27, 2025. Earn tokens from milestone events and daily tournaments to participate and win prizes.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Participate in the Rent Frenzy, Cash Boost, and Mega Heist events with roll multipliers to get the most out of them.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 24, 2025) was:
- Cash Grab (10 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (20 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Free Parking Money (1 hour)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
