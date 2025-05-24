Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 24, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Since the Monopoly Go daily events help players boost their daily in-game progress, the community waits eagerly for their schedule every day. Most of today's (May 24, 2025) Monopoly Go event schedule brings flash events that will help the community earn more cash. Scopely has also scheduled a Builder's Bash event today to help you upgrade your Landmarks faster.

This article provides a complete guide on all the Monopoly Go daily events arriving today, including the daily Quick Wins, special events, and milestone events.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Cash Grab, where you tap on the falling banknotes to catch them. This is followed by Rent Frenzy, which helps players collect more rent from their friends.

Mega Heist can help you earn more cash (Image via Scop)

Next is High Roller, where you get to use higher roll multipliers without any restrictions. After this is Mega Heist, one of the most popular cash-generating flash events that helps you loot your in-game friend's banks.

Free Parking Money arrives after Mega Heist and allows players to land on specific tiles to earn cash, which they can retrieve by landing on the Free Parking tile. Then arrives Builder's Bash, which helps players upgrade buildings at vast discounts.

Cash Grab (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (20 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 25, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

Collect Cash

Pass Go two times

Roll doubles two times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Monopoly Go daily milestone events can help you complete milestones and earn rewards. The daily tournaments and milestone events can bring you plenty of in-game riches.

You can also earn stickers from these events that can help you complete the sticker albums. Completing these albums will help you earn more rewards.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Colony Quest: The Colony Quest began on May 23, 2025, and will last until May 25. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones, and completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 100 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.

The Colony Quest began on May 23, 2025, and will last until May 25. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones, and completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 100 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards. Sandcrawler Sprint: The Sandcrawler Sprint begins on May 24, 2025, and will end on May 26. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 100 Pickaxe tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

The Sandcrawler Sprint begins on May 24, 2025, and will end on May 26. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 100 Pickaxe tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Jawa Treasures Dig Event: The Jawa Treasures Dig event arrived in the game on May 23, 2025, replacing the Peg-E Prize Drop event. It will be live in the game for two days before concluding on May 27. Earn tokens from milestone events and daily tournaments to participate and win prizes.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Particte Cash Grab, Rent Frenzy, Mega Heist, and Free Parking Money with rll multipliers to earn the most amount of cash. Then use this cash during Builder's Bash to upgrade buildings and boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 23, 2025) was

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

