Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 23, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events are perfect for those who need more cash to boost their progress in the game. While flash/milestone events and Quick Win challenges can help you earn various other assets, most players do not know their complete schedule.
This article lists the Monopoly Go events scheduled for today (May 23, 2025).
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your friends' banks to increase the amount of cash you have. Then comes Cash Boost, which gives you a chance to earn extra money by completing simple in-game tasks.
Next is Wheel Boost, which grants you an extra free spin during the Color Wheel event. What follows is High Roller, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings from the other events.
Free Parking Money is today's final flash event. It allows players to earn cash by landing on certain tiles.
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hr, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hr, UTC -5hrs)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hr, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hr, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 24, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hr, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
- Collect one sticker
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Scopely has introduced a new milestone event and tournament to help players earn more rewards. The developer has replaced Colony Quest with Cantina Nights and Resource Rush with Wrench Rally. The Peg-E Prize Drop event is also in full swing. You can earn more rewards by completing the albums of the season's sticker collection event.
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Colony Quest: The Colony Quest began on May 23, 2025, and will last until May 25, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones, and completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 100 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.
- Wrench Rally: The Wrench Rally begins on May 23, 2025, and will end on May 24, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 100 Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event arrived in the game on May 21, 2025, replacing Juggle Jam. It will be live in the game for two days before concluding on May 23, 2025. Earn tokens from milestone events and daily tournaments to participate and win prizes.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Use high roll multipliers in Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and Free Parking Money to increase your chance of earning the most rewards from these events.
You can also participate in Wheel Boost if you need a free spin.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 22, 2025) was:
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Free Parking Money (1 hour)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
- Lucky Chance (10 minutes)
- Golden Blitz
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
