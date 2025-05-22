Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 22, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

As part of today's Monopoly Go daily events (May 22, 2025), Scopely has brought forth many flash events. These can help you earn cash, upgrade your buildings at a discount, and boost your progress in this season's sticker collection event. Thus, knowing the complete schedule can help you get the most out of them.

This article lists the Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help you stay ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events for May 22, 2025, can help you boost your in-game progress. Today's schedule begins with the High Roller event, where you can use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings from special events and tournaments.

This is followed by Free Parking Money, which allows you to earn extra cash by landing on specific tiles – you can retrieve your money by landing on the Free Parking tile. Next is Lucky Chance, which helps you earn rewards each time you land on the Chance tile during the event.

The Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade your buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Golden Blitz, which allows you to trade golden stickers with your friends. This is followed by the Wheel Boost event, which grants you an extra spin color wheel mini-game. Builder's Bash arrives next to help you upgrade your buildings at a discount. Today's Monopoly Go daily events conclude with Free Parking Money.

Here is the complete schedule:

High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Lucky Chance (10 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends on May 23, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends on May 23, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Golden Blitz: Begins at 8 am and ends on May 23, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends on May 23, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends on May 23, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Collect one sticker

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has replaced Crop Clash, the daily tournament, with Resource Rush. However, the milestone event will remain live for another day. The developer has also introduced the Peg-E Prize Drop event today to help tycoons earn more rewards.

The sticker collection event is another great chance for you to grab more rewards. Here is the list of sticker albums this season:

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Colony Quest: The Colony Quest began on May 21, 2025, and will last until May 23, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens for this event. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones, completing all of which will help you earn over 18K dice rolls and more than 800 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.

The Colony Quest began on May 21, 2025, and will last until May 23, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens for this event. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones, completing all of which will help you earn over 18K dice rolls and more than 800 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards. Resource Rush: The Resource Rush tournament begins on May 22, 2025, and will end on May 23, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 500 Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards, for completing them all.

The Resource Rush tournament begins on May 22, 2025, and will end on May 23, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 500 Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards, for completing them all. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The P-E Prize Drop event is arriving in the game on May 21, 2025, replacing the Juggle Jam event. This event will be live in the game for two days before concluding on May 23, 2025. Earn tokens from the milestone events and daily tournaments to participate in this event and win more prizes.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers during Free Parking Money events and the Lucky Chance event to get the most out of them. Help friends by trading your extra golden stickers with them and collecting the golden stickers you are missing during the Golden Blitz event.

Participate in the Wheel Boost for more in-game assets and upgrade your builds at huge discounts during the Builder's Bash to boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 21, 2025) was:

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

