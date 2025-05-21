Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 21, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events that Scopely has brought forth today (May 21, 2025) can help you earn many dice rolls and plenty of cash. Both of these assets are crucial for players trying to boost their in-game progress. Furthermore, the milestone event and the tournament arriving today provide a great opportunity for players to earn some additional assets.

Ad

That said, you can get the most out of these events by knowing the complete schedule, as provided in this article.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events: All flash events

Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Free Parking Dice, which helps you earn dice rolls for landing on specific tiles. You can only retrieve these earned rolls by landing on the Free Parking tile. Then comes the Mega Heist event that helps you loot your friends' banks to earn more cash.

Ad

Trending

Earn cash from Mega Heist to upgrade your Landmarks faster (Image via Scopely)

Next is Free Parking Money, aimed at helping you earn cash. The process to earn and retrieve winnings from this event is similar to that of Free Parking Dice. This is followed by Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn extra rent from the players. Here is the complete schedule:

Ad

Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (1 hour): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends on May 22, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

As both the previous milestone event and tournament are ending today, Scopely has replaced them with Colony Quest and Crop Clash. The developer is also introducing the Peg-E Prize Drop event today to help tycoons earn more rewards.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

You can also earn some extra rewards by completing the sticker albums of the Star Wars Go season's sticker collection event. Here is the schedule of the events:

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Colony Quest: The Colony Quest began on May 21, 2025, and will last until May 23, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens for this event. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones, completing all of which will help you earn over 18K dice rolls and more than 800 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.

The Colony Quest began on May 21, 2025, and will last until May 23, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens for this event. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones, completing all of which will help you earn over 18K dice rolls and more than 800 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards. Crop Clash: The Crop Clash tournament begins on May 21, 2025, and will end on May 22, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 500 Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards, for completing them all.

The Crop Clash tournament begins on May 21, 2025, and will end on May 22, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 500 Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards, for completing them all. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The P-E Prize Drop event is arriving in the game on May 21, 2025, replacing the Juggle Jam event. This event will be live in the game for two days before concluding on May 23, 2025. Earn tokens from the milestone events and daily tournaments to participate in this event and win more prizes.

Ad

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in all of today's flash events with roll multipliers to increase your earnings from these events. However, roll multipliers can drain your stock of dice rolls, so be wary when using them.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 20, 2025) was:

Ad

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Sticker Boom (10 minutes)

Roll Match (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (20 minutes)

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More