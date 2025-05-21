Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 21, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events that Scopely has brought forth today (May 21, 2025) can help you earn many dice rolls and plenty of cash. Both of these assets are crucial for players trying to boost their in-game progress. Furthermore, the milestone event and the tournament arriving today provide a great opportunity for players to earn some additional assets.
That said, you can get the most out of these events by knowing the complete schedule, as provided in this article.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events: All flash events
Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Free Parking Dice, which helps you earn dice rolls for landing on specific tiles. You can only retrieve these earned rolls by landing on the Free Parking tile. Then comes the Mega Heist event that helps you loot your friends' banks to earn more cash.
Next is Free Parking Money, aimed at helping you earn cash. The process to earn and retrieve winnings from this event is similar to that of Free Parking Dice. This is followed by Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn extra rent from the players. Here is the complete schedule:
- Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (1 hour): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends on May 22, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:
- Roll five times
- Upgrade one Landmark
- Land on Chance two times
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
As both the previous milestone event and tournament are ending today, Scopely has replaced them with Colony Quest and Crop Clash. The developer is also introducing the Peg-E Prize Drop event today to help tycoons earn more rewards.
You can also earn some extra rewards by completing the sticker albums of the Star Wars Go season's sticker collection event. Here is the schedule of the events:
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Colony Quest: The Colony Quest began on May 21, 2025, and will last until May 23, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens for this event. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones, completing all of which will help you earn over 18K dice rolls and more than 800 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.
- Crop Clash: The Crop Clash tournament begins on May 21, 2025, and will end on May 22, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 500 Prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards, for completing them all.
- Peg-E Prize Drop event: The P-E Prize Drop event is arriving in the game on May 21, 2025, replacing the Juggle Jam event. This event will be live in the game for two days before concluding on May 23, 2025. Earn tokens from the milestone events and daily tournaments to participate in this event and win more prizes.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Participate in all of today's flash events with roll multipliers to increase your earnings from these events. However, roll multipliers can drain your stock of dice rolls, so be wary when using them.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 20, 2025) was:
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Sticker Boom (10 minutes)
- Roll Match (5 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (20 minutes)
- Cash Grab (10 minutes)
