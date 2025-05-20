Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 20, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events (May 20, 2025) are designed to help tycoons earn more money. Scopely has also introduced milestone events and tournaments to help players gain some in-game assets. Completing these challenges and milestones can also boost players' in-game progress.

Ad

Thus, knowing the schedule for today's Monopoly Go daily events can help you plan a sustainable strategy to get the most out of them. Read on to learn more about the events arriving in the game on May 20, 2025.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events: All flash events

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Mega Heist, a flash event that helps players raise their cash positions by looting their in-game friends. This is followed by Cash Boost, where you earn extra cash by completing simple in-game tasks.

Ad

Trending

The Mega Heist event can help you earn enough cash (Image via Scopely)

Next is High Roller, which helps you use higher roll multipliers. Then comes Sticker Boom, wherein you can earn 50% extra stickers from each sticker pack opening. This is followed by the Roll Match event, where you roll certain combinations to complete milestones and earn their rewards.

Ad

The next event is Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn extra rent from your friends. Cash Grab is the final event of today. Here, you must tap on the screen to catch the falling banknotes and raise your cash position. These are all the events:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Began on May 19, 2025, at 11 pm, and will last until May 20, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Began on May 19, 2025, at 11 pm, and will last until May 20, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 5 am and will last until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5 am and will last until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am and will last until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and will last until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 8 am and will last until May 21, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and will last until May 21, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Roll Match (5 minutes): Begins at 11 am and will last until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11 am and will last until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (20 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and will last until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5 pm and will last until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Grab (10 minutes): Begins at 11 pm and will last until May 21, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:

Pass Go one time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely is set to launch a new tournament today to help tycoons earn more rewards. This tournament will provide more tokens for the Juggle Jam event, sticker packs that you can open during today's Sticker Boom event to earn extra stickers, and in-game boosters to boost your progress.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from that, there is also the Star Wars season sticker collection event. The stickers you earn from daily tournaments and events will help you complete albums for the sticker collection and earn more rewards.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Monopoly Metropolis: The Monopoly Metropolis began on May 19, 2025, and will last until May 21, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens for this event. Monopoly Metropolis has 62 milestones, completing all of which will help you earn more than 18K dice rolls among other rewards.

The Monopoly Metropolis began on May 19, 2025, and will last until May 21, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens for this event. Monopoly Metropolis has 62 milestones, completing all of which will help you earn more than 18K dice rolls among other rewards. Moon Mine: The Moon Mine tournament begins on May 20, 2025, and will end on May 21, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn more than 5K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing them all.

The Moon Mine tournament begins on May 20, 2025, and will end on May 21, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn more than 5K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing them all. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event begins after the conclusion of the Dig Minigame currently available in the game. It will begin on May 19, 2025 (or May 20, depending on your timezone and will last until May 21, 2025. Earn tokens for this event by completing certain milestones of the event and tournament, and participate in it for more rewards.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers during the Mega Heist, Cash Boost, Roll Match, and Cash Grab events to get the most out of them. Participate in Roll Match for exciting in-game assets. Sticker Boom is another crucial event for tycoons eyeing rewards. They can get them by completing the sticker collection event this season.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 19, 2025) was:

Ad

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Lucky Chance (10 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More