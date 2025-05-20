Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 20, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events (May 20, 2025) are designed to help tycoons earn more money. Scopely has also introduced milestone events and tournaments to help players gain some in-game assets. Completing these challenges and milestones can also boost players' in-game progress.
Thus, knowing the schedule for today's Monopoly Go daily events can help you plan a sustainable strategy to get the most out of them. Read on to learn more about the events arriving in the game on May 20, 2025.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events: All flash events
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Mega Heist, a flash event that helps players raise their cash positions by looting their in-game friends. This is followed by Cash Boost, where you earn extra cash by completing simple in-game tasks.
Next is High Roller, which helps you use higher roll multipliers. Then comes Sticker Boom, wherein you can earn 50% extra stickers from each sticker pack opening. This is followed by the Roll Match event, where you roll certain combinations to complete milestones and earn their rewards.
The next event is Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn extra rent from your friends. Cash Grab is the final event of today. Here, you must tap on the screen to catch the falling banknotes and raise your cash position. These are all the events:
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Began on May 19, 2025, at 11 pm, and will last until May 20, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 5 am and will last until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am and will last until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 8 am and will last until May 21, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Roll Match (5 minutes): Begins at 11 am and will last until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (20 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and will last until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Grab (10 minutes): Begins at 11 pm and will last until May 21, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:
- Pass Go one time
- Collect one sticker
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Scopely is set to launch a new tournament today to help tycoons earn more rewards. This tournament will provide more tokens for the Juggle Jam event, sticker packs that you can open during today's Sticker Boom event to earn extra stickers, and in-game boosters to boost your progress.
Apart from that, there is also the Star Wars season sticker collection event. The stickers you earn from daily tournaments and events will help you complete albums for the sticker collection and earn more rewards.
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Monopoly Metropolis: The Monopoly Metropolis began on May 19, 2025, and will last until May 21, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens for this event. Monopoly Metropolis has 62 milestones, completing all of which will help you earn more than 18K dice rolls among other rewards.
- Moon Mine: The Moon Mine tournament begins on May 20, 2025, and will end on May 21, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn more than 5K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing them all.
- Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event begins after the conclusion of the Dig Minigame currently available in the game. It will begin on May 19, 2025 (or May 20, depending on your timezone and will last until May 21, 2025. Earn tokens for this event by completing certain milestones of the event and tournament, and participate in it for more rewards.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Use roll multipliers during the Mega Heist, Cash Boost, Roll Match, and Cash Grab events to get the most out of them. Participate in Roll Match for exciting in-game assets. Sticker Boom is another crucial event for tycoons eyeing rewards. They can get them by completing the sticker collection event this season.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 19, 2025) was:
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Lucky Chance (10 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
