Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 19, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Scopely's Monopoly Go daily events schedule can help players looking to upgrade their Landmarks at discounted prices. While the developer has only introduced a few flash events today (May 19, 2025), special events, milestone events, and daily tournaments can help you earn more in-game assets. On that note, knowing the complete schedule can help get the most out of them.

This article provides the complete schedule of today's Monopoly Go daily events. Read on to learn more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events: All flash events

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with the Builder's Bash event, which helps players upgrade their Landmarks at great discounts. You can get up to a 50% discount on upgrading Landmarks.

The Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade your Landmarks at a discount (Image via Scopelty)

Lucky Chance can help you earn better in-game assets every time you land on the Chance tile during this event. Meanwhile, Builder's Bash is the final flash event of today. Here is the complete schedule of events:

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Lucky Chance (10 minutes): Begins at 12 pm and will end on May 20, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 12 pm and will end on May 20, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 5 pm and will end at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmark

Complete one Bank Heist

Roll doubles four times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely introduces a new milestone and tournament for players to earn prizes. Milestones must be completed to earn different in-game assets, including dice rolls, sticker packs, cash, and boosters to help with your in-game progress.

Among these rewards, sticker packs are the most crucial ones for tycoons trying to complete the sticker albums of the Star Wars Go season and earn more rewards. Check out the complete schedule of these events below:

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Monopoly Metropolis: The Monopoly Metropolis began on May 19, 2025, and will last until May 21, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens for this event. Monopoly Metropolis has 62 milestones, completing all of which will help you earn more than 18K dice rolls among other rewards.

The Monopoly Metropolis began on May 19, 2025, and will last until May 21, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens for this event. Monopoly Metropolis has 62 milestones, completing all of which will help you earn more than 18K dice rolls among other rewards. Resource Rush: The Resource Rush tournament begins on May 19, 2025, and will end on May 20, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn more than 6K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing all of them.

The Resource Rush tournament begins on May 19, 2025, and will end on May 20, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones – you can earn more than 6K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing all of them. Dig Minigame: A Dig Minigame is rumored to go live today after the conclusion of the Star Wars Partners event. Starting on May 18, 2025, it will last a day before concluding on May 19, 2025 (or May 20, 2025, depending on your timezone). You must earn Pickaxe tokens to unearth treasures during the minigame and earn more rewards.

A Dig Minigame is rumored to go live today after the conclusion of the Star Wars Partners event. Starting on May 18, 2025, it will last a day before concluding on May 19, 2025 (or May 20, 2025, depending on your timezone). You must earn Pickaxe tokens to unearth treasures during the minigame and earn more rewards. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event begins after the conclusion of the Dig Minigame currently available in the game. It will begin on May 19, 2025 (or May 20, depending on your timezone and will last until May 21, 2025. Earn tokens for this event by completing certain milestones of the event and tournament, and participate in it for more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Scopely has been introducing many cash-earning flash events over the last few days. If you have saved your earnings from those, you will have enough cash that you can utilize to get the most out of both Builder's Bash events today. You can also participate in the Lucky Chance event for more in-game assets.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 18, 2025) were:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

