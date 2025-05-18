Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 18, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Almost all of today's Monopoly Go daily events are scheduled to help you earn Monopoly currency in the game. Scopely also brings daily tournaments and milestone events that can help you earn more prizes. However, you must learn the complete schedule of events arriving today to sketch out a sustainable strategy to get the most out of them.

Scopely is bringing events like Rent Frenzy, High Roller, and others to help you boost your in-game progress. Read on for the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events: All flash events

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for May 18, 2025, begins with the Rent Frenzy event that helps you earn extra rent from your friends. Then the High Roller arrives, allowing you to use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings from different events.

The Rent Frenzy event allows you to earn some extra cash from rents (Image via Scopely)

The Mega Heist is the third event for today. It allows players to earn more cash by looting their friends. Mega Heist is followed by Roll Match, where you can earn rewards by completing certain milestones by rolling specific combinations.

Then returns the Rent Frenzy, followed by the Free Parking Money event, where you have to land on specific tiles to earn money and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve it.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (1 hour): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 3:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 3:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 19, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins scheduled in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Land on Utility one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Star Wars Partners event is ending today. Thus, the tycoons are waiting for the next milestone events and daily tournaments to help them prepare for the next special event (i.e., a dig minigame). Scopely brings a daily tournament called Crop Clash and a milestone event called Colony Quest for today.

Tycoons should also try to collect sticker packs to complete sticker albums of the Star Wars season, which can help them earn some more rewards as well. Read on to learn the complete schedule of these events today.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Colony Quest: The Colony Quest began on May 18, 2025, and will last until May 19 (or May 20, 2025, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the corner tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event.

The Colony Quest began on May 18, 2025, and will last until May 19 (or May 20, 2025, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the corner tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event. Crop Clash: The Crop Clash tournament begins on May 18, 2025, and will end on May 19 (or May 20, 2025, depending on your time zone). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event.

The Crop Clash tournament begins on May 18, 2025, and will end on May 19 (or May 20, 2025, depending on your time zone). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. Star Wars Partners event: The Star Wars Partners is the first partner event of this season. It started on May 13, 2025, after the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event, and will run until May 18, 2025 (or May 19, depending on your timezone).

The Star Wars Partners is the first partner event of this season. It started on May 13, 2025, after the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event, and will run until May 18, 2025 (or May 19, depending on your timezone). Dig Minigame: A Dig Minigame is rumored to go live today after the conclusion of the Star Wars Partners event. Starting on May 18, 2025, it will last for a day before concluding on May 19 (or May 20, 2025, depending on your timezone). You have to earn Pickaxe tokens to unearth treasures during the minigame and earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Rent Frenzy, Mega Heist, and Free Parking Money events while using roll multipliers to boost your earnings from these events. Participating in the Roll Match will offer you a great chance to earn in-game assets by rolling the dices.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 17, 2025) were:

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Builder's Bash (45 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

