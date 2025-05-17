Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 17, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events mainly focus on helping the community complete their boards faster than usual. On top of that, there are events like Wheel Boost that can also help you earn certain in-game assets. Learning the complete schedule can help you sketch out a game plan to get the most out of the events.

This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events: All flash events

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with the Wheel Boost event that grants you an extra spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. This extra free spin increases your chances of earning better in-game assets from the spin-the-wheel mini-game.

Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade your Landmarks at great discounts (Image via Scopely)

Builder's Bash is the second flash event of today's schedule. It can help you upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. Mega Heist arrives after this as the third event and helps you to loot your friends' banks to increase your cash positions.

After Mega Heist, Builder's Bash returns as the final flash event of today. Learn more about the complete schedule from the list below:

Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 18, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins scheduled in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time.

Complete one Shutdown.

Land on Community Chest one time.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

With the Star Wars Partners event nearing its end, milestone events and daily tournaments are becoming more crucial for tycoons. Fortune Force, a new tournament, arrives in the game today, and it will conclude along with the Partners event and milestone event that are currently live in the game.

The Star Wars season's sticker collection event remains in the game, and players will keep trying their best to earn more sticker packs to complete sticker albums of this event.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Hyper Tour: The Hyper Tour began on May 15, 2025, and will last until May 18 (or May 19, 2025, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event.

The Hyper Tour began on May 15, 2025, and will last until May 18 (or May 19, 2025, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event. Fortune Forces: The Fortune Forces tournament begins on May 17, 2025, and will end on May 18 (or May 19, 2025, depending on your time zone). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event.

The Fortune Forces tournament begins on May 17, 2025, and will end on May 18 (or May 19, 2025, depending on your time zone). Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. Star Wars Partners event: The Star Wars Partners is the first partner event of this season. It started on May 13, 2025, after the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event, and will run until May 18, 2025 (or May 19, depending on your timezone).

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Today's events are mostly scheduled for players who are trying to complete their boards by upgrading Landmarks at discounts. However, you can still earn some other in-game assets if you play strategically.

Upgrade some of your Landmarks so that you have the red housing tokens ready on your board before the launch of the Wheel Boost event. This way, you can participate in more Color Wheel events and earn more in-game rewards.

After that, participate in the Builder's Bash and upgrade some more Landmarks to complete the boards at a discount. Then loot as much cash as possible from your friends during the Mega Heist event. Turn on your roll multipliers to earn more from this event. Then, participate in the final Builder's Bash event to boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 16, 2025) were:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

