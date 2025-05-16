Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 16, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help you win some cash. While Scopely brings only a few flash events, there are plenty of milestone events, daily tournaments, and special events that can help you earn more in-game assets as rewards. However, you must learn about the complete schedule of the events to get the best out of them.
This article brings Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today to help you stay ahead of your peers. Read on to explore more.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events: All flash events
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Free Parking Money. You must land on specific tiles to earn cash during this event, which you can retrieve by landing on the Free Parking tile.
The next event is High Roller, which helps you to use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. After this comes the Mega Heist event, which allows you to loot your in-game friends' banks.
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 17, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins scheduled in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO one time
- Roll doubles four times
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
The Hyper Tour milestone event and today's daily tournament can help you earn plenty of tokens for the Star Wars Partners event. The first Partners event of this season gives an opportunity to earn some extra in-game assets.
You can also earn some more in-game assets by completing sticker albums of the Star Wars season's sticker collection event. Read on to explore more:
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Hyper Tour: The Hyper Tour began on May 15, 2025, and will last until May 18 (or May 19, 2025, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event.
- Bullseye Bolt: The Bullseye Bolt tournament begins on May 16, 2025, and will end on May 17. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event.
- Star Wars Partners event: The Star Wars Partners is the first partner event of this season. It started on May 13, 2025, after the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event, and will run until May 18, 2025 (or May 19, depending on your timezone).
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Participate in the Free Parking Money event and use roll multipliers during this event to earn more cash. This strategy is also effective during the Mega Heist event, helping you earn even more.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 15, 2025) were:
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Free Parking Dice (1 hour)
- Cash Grab (30 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
