Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 15, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled today can help you earn in-game assets. Events like Free Parking dice and Mega Heist can help you earn dice rolls and cash rewards. Other events, like the Star Wars Partners event, can also help you earn certain rewards if you complete their milestones.

However, it is important to learn about the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today to get the best out of them. On that note, this article will detail everything you must know about the flash events, Quick Wins, and other events in the game today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events

The first event of today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule is Builder's Bash, which helps players upgrade their landmarks at discounts. Then comes the Free Parking Dice, which will help you earn dice when you land on specific tiles, but you must retrieve your earnings by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)

The next event is the Cash Grab, where you can raise your cash positions by playing a mini-game and trying to grab the falling money by tapping on your screen. Then the Rent Frenzy arrives to help you earn cash in the form of rent from your friends.

The last two events can also help you earn more money. Cash Boost, the second-to-last event, boosts your earning potential as you can earn extra cash during this event by completing certain in-game tasks. Mega Heist, the final flash event of today, allows you to loot your friend's banks for extra cash.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins on May 14, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 15, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on May 14, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 15, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (30 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 16, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins scheduled in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

While the Droid Lookout tournament is still in progress, Scopely has announced a new milestone event for today. The milestone event also brings plenty of tokens for the Star Wars Partners event.

Other than that, the Star Wars season's sticker collection event is also live. You can earn sticker packs by completing milestones of the mentioned events, which can help you complete sticker albums and earn more rewards.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Hyper Tour: The Hyper Tour begins on May 15, 2025, and will last till May 18 (or May 19, 2025, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event.

The Hyper Tour begins on May 15, 2025, and will last till May 18 (or May 19, 2025, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event. Droid Lookout: The Droid Lookout tournament begins on May 14, 2025, and will end on May 16. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event.

The Droid Lookout tournament begins on May 14, 2025, and will end on May 16. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. Star Wars Partners event: The Star Wars Partners is the first partner event of this season. It will begin on May 13, 2025, after the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event, and run until May 18, 2025 (or May 19, depending on your timezone).

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Since there are enough flash events today to help you earn cash, participate in the Builder's Bash event to spend as much as you can to upgrade your Landmarks at a discount.

After that, participate in all the today's flash events for today with roll multipliers so that you can multiply your earnings from these events. This way, you will easily earn enough to compensate for the expenditure during the Builder's Bash event, and then prepare for the next one, as well.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 14, 2025) were:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

