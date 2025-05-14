Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 14, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

There are multiple Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for May 14, 2025. Three flash events can help you earn in-game cash easily, while Quick Wins and daily tournaments offer opportunities for you to acquire other assets. Additionally, completing Quick Wins and milestone achievements in daily tournaments will reward you with tokens to participate in the Star Wars Partners event.

To take advantage of these Monopoly GO daily events, understanding the full schedule is essential. This article provides a complete overview of today's schedule.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule (May 14, 2025)

Scopely has introduced three flash events for May 14, 2025. The first is Free Parking Money, where you can earn cash by landing on designated tiles. You can then collect your earnings by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Mega Heist can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, where you can rob your friends' banks to increase the amount of cash you have.

High Roller is the final event of today, and it allows players to use higher roll multipliers to get better rewards.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins on May 13, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 14, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on May 13, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 14, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins scheduled in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmark

Complete one Bank Heist

Roll doubles four times

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has launched a new daily tournament for the day. However, there is no new milestone event. This is because Way of the Jedi, introduced yesterday alongside the Star Wars Partners event, is still live.

The latest events and tournaments feature milestone achievements that reward players with cash, dice rolls, special boosters, and tokens for the Star Wars Partners event.

Additionally, sticker packs earned from certain milestones are equally important, as they contribute to completing the season-long Star Wars GO sticker collection events.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Way of the Jedi: The Way of the Jedi begins on May 13, 2025, and will last till May 15. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event.

The Way of the Jedi begins on May 13, 2025, and will last till May 15. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event. Droid Lookout: The Droid Lookout tournament begins on May 14, 2025, and will end on May 15. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event.

The Droid Lookout tournament begins on May 14, 2025, and will end on May 15. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. Star Wars Partners event: Star Wars Partners is the first partner event of this season. It will begin on May 13, 2025, after the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event, and run until May 18, 2025 (or May 19, depending on your timezone).

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

To get as many freebies as possible, participate in the Free Parking Money and Mega Heist events using roll multipliers. Since there are only three flash events today, you can also join High Roller, provided you have enough dice rolls available.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 13, 2025) were:

Bulder's Bash (1 hour)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Lucky Chance (10 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

