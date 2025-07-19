Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament: Schedule and rewards explored
The Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament will go live on July 19, 2025. Since it will be the final daily tournament during the Treasure Dig event, this will be your last chance to grab tokens for the Dig event. This requires completing the tournament's milestones, which will also help you earn some amazing in-game assets.
Ad
This article features everything to know about the Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament. Read on for more.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament
The Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament arrives on July 19, 2025, and will last for one day and three hours. While the event is scheduled to end on July 20, 2025, it might end after midnight (on July 21, 2025) in some time zones.
There are 40 milestones in the tournament, completing which can help you win lucrative in-game assets. You can earn up to 5.8K dice rolls and 100+ tokens for the special Treasure Dig event.
You can achieve the milestones by completing tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heist. Each successful Shutdown can earn you four points, while each blocked one will get you two points.
However, you can get more points by completing the Bank Heists. Small Bank Heists can help you grab four points, while Large ones will give six, and Bankrupt Heists will reward eight points.
Ad
Check out the table below for the points required to complete each milestone and their rewards:
Milestones
Rewards
Points
1
3 Pickaxe tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
5 Pickaxe tokens
150 points
7
Five minutes High Roller
100 points
8
125 dice
225 points
9
7 Pickaxe tokens
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
7 Pickaxe tokens
275 points
12
200 dice
425 points
13
Five minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
8 Pickaxe tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
215 dice
475 points
17
8 Pickaxe tokens
350 points
18
235 dice
550 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
10 Pickaxe tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
275 dice
775 points
23
15 Pickaxe tokens
600 points
24
345 dice
1K points
25
Cash
800 points
26
17 Pickaxe tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
360 Pickaxe tokens
1.2K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
18 Pickaxe tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
500 dice
1.75K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
20 Pickaxe tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
600 dice
2.35K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
800 dice
3.5K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2125 dice
8.5K points
Ad
You may need help completing milestones, especially ones that require thousands of points to unlock. This is when roll multipliers are used. They multiply points earned from each task, allowing you to complete the milestones sooner.
While the tournament features Pickaxe tokens, you should also focus on earning sticker packs to complete the Summer Escape season's sticker albums; this can earn you more prizes.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.