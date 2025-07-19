  • home icon
Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament: Schedule and rewards explored 

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 19, 2025 11:47 GMT
Monopoly Go Bendy Bout
The Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament is going live today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament will go live on July 19, 2025. Since it will be the final daily tournament during the Treasure Dig event, this will be your last chance to grab tokens for the Dig event. This requires completing the tournament's milestones, which will also help you earn some amazing in-game assets.

This article features everything to know about the Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament. Read on for more.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament

The Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament arrives on July 19, 2025, and will last for one day and three hours. While the event is scheduled to end on July 20, 2025, it might end after midnight (on July 21, 2025) in some time zones.

There are 40 milestones in the tournament, completing which can help you win lucrative in-game assets. You can earn up to 5.8K dice rolls and 100+ tokens for the special Treasure Dig event.

You can achieve the milestones by completing tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heist. Each successful Shutdown can earn you four points, while each blocked one will get you two points.

Here is how to earn rewards from the Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)
However, you can get more points by completing the Bank Heists. Small Bank Heists can help you grab four points, while Large ones will give six, and Bankrupt Heists will reward eight points.

Check out the table below for the points required to complete each milestone and their rewards:

MilestonesRewardsPoints
13 Pickaxe tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
65 Pickaxe tokens150 points
7Five minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
97 Pickaxe tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
117 Pickaxe tokens275 points
12200 dice425 points
13Five minutes Cash Boost200 points
148 Pickaxe tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16215 dice475 points
178 Pickaxe tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2010 Pickaxe tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice775 points
2315 Pickaxe tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
2617 Pickaxe tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 Pickaxe tokens1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3018 Pickaxe tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
3420 Pickaxe tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
You may need help completing milestones, especially ones that require thousands of points to unlock. This is when roll multipliers are used. They multiply points earned from each task, allowing you to complete the milestones sooner.

While the tournament features Pickaxe tokens, you should also focus on earning sticker packs to complete the Summer Escape season's sticker albums; this can earn you more prizes.

Quick Links

