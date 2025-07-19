Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament: Schedule and rewards explored 

The Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament will go live on July 19, 2025. Since it will be the final daily tournament during the Treasure Dig event, this will be your last chance to grab tokens for the Dig event. This requires completing the tournament's milestones, which will also help you earn some amazing in-game assets.

This article features everything to know about the Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament. Read on for more.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament

The Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament arrives on July 19, 2025, and will last for one day and three hours. While the event is scheduled to end on July 20, 2025, it might end after midnight (on July 21, 2025) in some time zones.

There are 40 milestones in the tournament, completing which can help you win lucrative in-game assets. You can earn up to 5.8K dice rolls and 100+ tokens for the special Treasure Dig event.

You can achieve the milestones by completing tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heist. Each successful Shutdown can earn you four points, while each blocked one will get you two points.

Here is how to earn rewards from the Monopoly Go Bendy Bout tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)

However, you can get more points by completing the Bank Heists. Small Bank Heists can help you grab four points, while Large ones will give six, and Bankrupt Heists will reward eight points.

Check out the table below for the points required to complete each milestone and their rewards:

Milestones Rewards Points 1 3 Pickaxe tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 5 Pickaxe tokens 150 points 7 Five minutes High Roller 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 7 Pickaxe tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 7 Pickaxe tokens 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 Five minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 8 Pickaxe tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 8 Pickaxe tokens 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 10 Pickaxe tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 775 points 23 15 Pickaxe tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 17 Pickaxe tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 Pickaxe tokens 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 18 Pickaxe tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 20 Pickaxe tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

You may need help completing milestones, especially ones that require thousands of points to unlock. This is when roll multipliers are used. They multiply points earned from each task, allowing you to complete the milestones sooner.

While the tournament features Pickaxe tokens, you should also focus on earning sticker packs to complete the Summer Escape season's sticker albums; this can earn you more prizes.

