Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 6, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today bring in events that can help you earn plenty of cash rewards. Today's flash events schedule is filled with Mega Heists, so you will get many chances to loot your friends' banks to increase your cash positions. However, you must learn about the complete schedule to get the most out of them.

This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today, April 6. You can also read the daily Quick Wins and special events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events scheduled

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist, which helps you loot your friends' banks to raise your cash positions. This event returns multiple times today.

There are a lot of Mega Heist events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

Mega Heist is also the second flash event of today, followed by High Roller. After it, Mega Heist returns once again. After that, the High Roller event returns, followed by Lucky Chance, which is the final flash event of today.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 2:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 8:00 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 5:00 pm to 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5:00 pm to 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): From 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Shut Down two times

Land on Utility tile one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night Season brings plenty of rewards for the tycoons, and they can grab these rewards by completing the Sticker Albums. However, Scopely also regularly brings in special milestone events and tournaments.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Spring Awakening: The Spring Awakening event began on April 6, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 7, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Spring Awakening event began on April 6, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 7, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Garden Glory: The Garden Glory tournament began on April 6, 2025, and ends on April 7, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Garden Glory tournament began on April 6, 2025, and ends on April 7, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Tycoon Racers event: A new Tycoon Racers event began on April 2, 2025, and will last until April 6 (or April 7, 2025, depending on your timezone). Earn tokens by completing the Quick Wins and the milestones of the daily events and tournaments, and participate in the Tycoon Racers event to earn more rewards.

A new Tycoon Racers event began on April 2, 2025, and will last until April 6 (or April 7, 2025, depending on your timezone). Earn tokens by completing the Quick Wins and the milestones of the daily events and tournaments, and participate in the Tycoon Racers event to earn more rewards. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam will replace the Tycoon Racers event after its conclusion today (or tomorrow, depending on your timezone). It will begin on April 6, 2025, and will last until April 7, 2025. You can earn the tokens for this event by completing the milestones of the daily tournament and milestones.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule strategy

Scopely brings plenty of Mega Heist events today. Participate in them and use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. The third Mega Heist event runs simultaneously with the second High Roller event of the day. Using higher roll multipliers during this time can help you boost your earnings. Finally, participate in the Lucky Chance event to earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterda, April 5, were:

Free Parking Cash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

