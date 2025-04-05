The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 5, 2025, bring events like Wheel Boost and Free Parking Money that can help you earn more money and other in-game assets. However, you must learn the complete schedule to get the most out of these events.

This article will mention the Monopoly GO daily events schedule, which includes daily flash events, Quick Wins, special events, and more..

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with Free Parking Money. Land on specific tiles and earn cash, which you can retrieve by landing on the Free parking tile. The next event is Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your friends.

Wheel Boost event can help you earn certain in-game assets (Image via Scopely)

After this comes the Wheel Boost event, helping you earn an extra free spin on the Color Wheel mini-game. The final event for today is Cash Boost. Play the game to earn better Cash rewards than before. Check out the complete schedule below:

Free Parking Cash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on April 6, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Shut Down

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Movie Night Season will help you earn plenty of rewards. You can grab these rewards by completing the Sticker Albums. However, Scopely also regularly brings special milestone events and tournaments.

Learn more about the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for special events below:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Midnight Drive: The Midnight Drive event began on April 4, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 6, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Midnight Drive event began on April 4, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 6, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Neon City Circuit: The Neon City Circuit tournament began on April 5, 2025, and ends on April 6, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Neon City Circuit tournament began on April 5, 2025, and ends on April 6, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Tycoon Racers event: A new Tycoon Racers event began on April 2, 2025, and will last until April 7, 2025. Earn tokens by completing the Quick Wins and the milestones of the daily events and tournaments, and participate in the Tycoon Racers event to earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Free Parking Money event. Using roll multipliers during this event can help you get the most out of the event.

After that, aim for the tiles that feature the tokens of your in-game friends. This can also help you earn extra rent and will increase your cash positions in the process. Then, participate in the Wheel Boost event to earn some in-game assets, and finally, use roll multipliers throughout the Cash Boost event to raise some more cash.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 4, 2025, were:

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Sticker Boom (10 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

