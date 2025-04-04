Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 4, 2025, offer a great chance to earn extra stickers and cash rewards. Events like Sticker Boom and Cash Boost can help you boost your in-game progress. However, you must learn about the complete schedule of these events and develop a working strategy to get the most out of them.

This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 4, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with a Cash Grab event. During this event, tap on the falling banknotes to catch them and raise your cash positions. Then comes the High Roller event, allowing you to use higher roll multipliers.

Trending

Mega Heist is the final flash event of today (Image via Scopely)

The next event on today's schedule is Sticker Boom, which helps you earn 50% extra Stickers during every sticker pack opening. This event is followed by Cash Boost, after which Mega Heist arrives as the final flash event of today.

Check out the complete schedule below:

Cash Grab (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will end on April 5, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will end on April 5, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will end on April 5, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will end on April 5, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for April 4, 2025, are:

Pass GO one time

Roll doubles four times

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night Season keeps bringing different events and tournaments to help boost progress. Check out the special events, daily tournaments, and other events scheduled for today:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Midnight Drive: The Midnight Drive event began on April 4, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 6, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Midnight Drive event began on April 4, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 6, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Desert Drift: The Desert Drift tournament began on April 4, 2025, and ends on April 5, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Desert Drift tournament began on April 4, 2025, and ends on April 5, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Tycoon Racers event: A new Tycoon Racers event began on April 2, 2025, and will last until April 7, 2025. Earn tokens by completing the Quick Wins and the milestones of the daily events and tournaments, and participate in the Tycoon Racers event to earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Today's events are perfect for players who are trying to increase their cash positions and earn some more stickers. Participate in the Cash Grab event using roll multipliers to raise as much cash as possible. After that, try to earn more stickers during the Sticker Boom event.

Then, keep playing the game throughout the Cash Boost event using roll multipliers to earn more cash. Finally, participate in the Mega Heist event to raise some more cash and wait for the return of the Builder's Bash event to upgrade Landmarks using these cash rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 3, 2025, were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

