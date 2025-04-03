The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 3, 2025, can help you earn in-game assets and cash rewards. Events like Mega Heist and Wheel Boost will help boost your progress in the game. However, you should know the complete schedule of events and develop a sustainable strategy to get the most out of them.

This article details the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today, including daily Quick Wins, special milestone events, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with Mega Heist, which can help you increase your cash positions by looting your friends' banks. The next event is Rent Frenzy, which lets you earn more rent from your friends.

Play Mega Heist to increase your cash positions (Image via Scopely)

The Mega heist returns after this event, followed by Wheel Boost, which is the final flash event of today. Learn more about the schedule below:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Mega Heist (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begins at 5:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 11:00 pm and will end on April 4, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for April 3, 2025, are:

Pass GO one time.

Land on Chance two times.

Complete two Shutdowns.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely has launched a new Tycoon Racers event along with the daily tournaments. Completing milestones of these events can help you earn more rewards. You can also earn rewards by collecting Sticker Packs and completing Sticker Albums during the Movie Night Season in Monopoly GO. Check out the complete schedule of daily tournaments and special events below:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Rush Hour Riches: The Rush Hour Riches event began on April 2, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 4, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Rush Hour Riches event began on April 2, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 4, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Rue De La Pace: The Rue De La Pace tournament began on April 3, 2025, and ends on April 4, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Rue De La Pace tournament began on April 3, 2025, and ends on April 4, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Tycoon Racers event: A new Tycoon Racers event began on April 2, 2025, and will last until April 7, 2025. Earn tokens by completing the Quick Wins and the milestones of the daily events and tournaments, and participate in the Tycoon Racers event to earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the first Mega Heist event and use roll multipliers to raise some cash. Then you can earn more cash from the Rent Frenzy event. You can also make some more cash from the second Mega Heist event as well.

Once the event is done, participate in Wheel Boost to get that extra spin during the Color Wheel mini-game. This can enhance your chances of earning better in-game assets.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 2, 2025, were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Golden Blitz

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

