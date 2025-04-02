Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 2, 2025, are perfect for players trying to earn cash and upgrade their Landmarks to boost their in-game progress. Events like Builder's Bash can help you upgrade Landmarks at vast discounts. However, you must learn the complete schedule for today's events and develop a sustainable strategy to get the best rewards.

This article will teach you everything you must know about the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for April 2, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with the Builder's Bash event, which helps you to upgrade your landmarks at up to 50% discounts. Then comes the High Roller event, helping players use higher roll multipliers to multiply their earnings from different events.

Builder's Bash event can help you save your winning streak (Image via Scopely)

The Free Parking Dice event arrives after the High Roller event. It has returned to the game after quite some time and can help you earn dice rolls for landing on specific tiles. You can retrieve these earned dice rolls by landing on the Free Parking tile. The next event is Golden Blitz, followed by Cash Boost.

The Builder's Bash event returns after this as the second last event of the day, followed by Rent Frenzy, i.e., the final flash event of the day. Learn about the complete schedule below:

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and will end at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and will end at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Golden Blitz: Begins at 12:00 pm and will end on April 3, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 12:00 pm and will end on April 3, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 11:00 pm and will end on April 3, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for April 2, 2025, are:

Pass GO one-time

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The new Movie Night Season is the latest in Monopoly GO, and it brings plenty of daily events and tournaments to help you win more rewards. This segment will talk about everything you need to know about the events scheduled for today:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Rush Hour Riches: The Rush Hour Riches event began on April 2, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 4, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Rush Hour Riches event began on April 2, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 4, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Urban Photo Finish: The Urban Photo Finish tournament began on April 2, 2025, and ends on April 3, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Urban Photo Finish tournament began on April 2, 2025, and ends on April 3, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event arrived in the game on April 1 (or April 2, 2025, depending on your timezone). It will replace the Dessert Bloom Partners event after its conclusion.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with Builder's Bash. However, since this event also returns a second time today, you can sit it out if you don't have enough cash.

After this, participate in the High Roller event if you have enough dice rolls and want to try your luck with higher roll multipliers. However, do not waste a lot of dice rolls. Then, participate in the Free Parking Dice event using normal roll multipliers to win more dice rolls.

You can trade certain Gold Stickers with friends during the Golden Blitz event. After that, use roll multipliers and keep playing the game to get the most out of the Cash Boost event. Then, you can finally start upgrading your buildings during the final Builder's Bash event and get compensated for your expenses during Builder's Bash by participating in the Rent Frenzy event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 1, 2025, were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

