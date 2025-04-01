The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 1, 2025, bring plenty of flash events that can help players earn more cash and upgrade their Landmarks. However, the tycoons will need to be familiar with the schedule of these events to devise a sustainable strategy to get the most out of them.

This article details the schedule for all the Monopoly GO daily events arriving today.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with the Builder's Bash. The event will give great discounts on Landmark upgrades. The next event is High Roller, which allows the community to use higher roll multipliers that can multiply their earnings.

Builder's Bash, the first flash event scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which allows the community to loot each other's banks to increase their cash positions. This event is followed by Roll Match, where you roll certain combinations to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event is followed by Lucky Chance, where you can earn better rewards than usual for landing on the Chance tile. The Wheel Boost is today's final event, which helps you get another free spin on the Color Wheel.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begin at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begin at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). High Roller (5 minutes): Begin at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begin at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begin at 11:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begin at 11:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Roll Match (10 minutes): Begin at 2:00 pm and will end at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begin at 2:00 pm and will end at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begin at 8:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begin at 8:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begin at 11:00 pm and will end on April 2, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for March 31, 2025, are:

Pass GO two times.

Complete to Shutdowns.

Land on Community Chest one time.

Complete Quick Wins to earn tokens that will help you participate in the Desert Bloom Partners event. This way, you can earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The new Movie Night Season has plenty of daily events and tournaments. In this segment, we will talk about everything you need to know about the events scheduled for today:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Rich Waltz: The Rich Waltz event began on April 1, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 2, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Rich Waltz event began on April 1, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 2, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Fortune Tally: The Fortune Tally tournament began on April 1, 2025, and ends on April 2, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Fortune Tally tournament began on April 1, 2025, and ends on April 2, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Dessert Bloom Partners event: The Desert Bloom Partners went live on March 27, 2025, and will last until April 2, 2025. Collect tokens and team up with your friends to finish projects and earn more rewards.

The Desert Bloom Partners went live on March 27, 2025, and will last until April 2, 2025. Collect tokens and team up with your friends to finish projects and earn more rewards. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event arrived in the game on April 1 (or April 2, 2025, depending on your timezone). It will replace the Dessert Bloom Partners event after its conclusion.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Since the events of yesterday were all focused on helping the community earn more cash, participating in Builder's Bash today shouldn't be a problem for the players. Participate in that event to upgrade your Landmarks faster. After this, focus on Mega Heist to earn some more cash by looting your friends.

After this, both the Roll Match and Lucky Chance events are perfect for players who lack dice rolls, cash, and some other in-game assets. Wheel Boost can also help the players grab these assets. Using roll multipliers during the Lucky Chance can also be beneficial.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 31, 2025, were:

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates:

