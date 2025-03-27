Monopoly GO Desert Bloom Partners Event (March 27, 2025): Schedule and rewards explored

The Monopoly GO Desert Bloom Partners Event begins on March 27, 2025, and it can help you earn plenty of rewards. Collect event-exclusive tokens, team up with your partners, and play the minigame to complete milestones and win rewards. However, each team needs to collect thousands of points to complete the milestones, and it costs a lot of dice rolls. Therefore, it can be beneficial for players to check the list of rewards before participating in the event.

This article is here to discuss more details about the Monopoly GO Desert Bloom Partners event to help the readers get ahead of their competition.

A complete guide to Monopoly GO Desert Bloom Partners Event schedule and rewards

The Monopoly GO Desert Bloom Partners Event is scheduled to begin on March 27, 2025, and it will last for six days before concluding on April 7, 2025. You have to team up with friends to participate in the event and collect prizes.

Monopoly GO is ready to launch the Partners Event for March 2025 (Image via Scopely)

Each player can be a part of a maximum of four teams. Tap on the slots provided on your board to invite friends to join you or accept invitations to join their teams. Each team will consist of two players. Collect event-exclusive tokens to spin the wheel and earn points. Accumulate requisite points as a team to unlock the rewards.

There are five milestones to unlock in the Monopoly GO Desert Bloom Partners Event. Players who complete all of these five milestones in all the four teams are eligible for a Grand Prize.

Also read: Monopoly GO v1.42 patch notes

You can earn Builder's Bash Boosters by completing the milestones that can help you upgrade your Landmarks at great discounts (Image via Scopely)

You can earn rewards, such as Mega Heist or Builder's Bash boosters, Cash, and more. Check out the rewards for the Monopoly GO Desert Bloom Partners Event below:

First milestone (2.5K points) : 200 dice rolls

: 200 dice rolls Second milestone (6K points) : Cash

: Cash Third milestone (13K points) : 200-300 dice, Cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost

: 200-300 dice, Cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost Fourth milestone (26.5K points): 300-500 dice rolls, Yellow Sticker pack, and 20 minutes Mega Heist

300-500 dice rolls, Yellow Sticker pack, and 20 minutes Mega Heist Fifth milestone (32K points): 400-600 dice, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, and 30 minutes Builder's Bash

400-600 dice, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, and 30 minutes Builder's Bash Grand Prize: 5K dice, a Wild Sticker or a Swap Pack, and a desert Lizzard Board Token.

You must grab plenty of event tokens to complete all these milestones. There are different ways to grab these tokens. Completing certain milestones of the daily tournament and other events can help you grab plenty of tokens. You can get these tokens by completing the Quick Wins and by opening the gift boxes available in the in-game shop every eight hours as well.

Also read: How to add friends in Monopoly GO

Make sure you have enough dice rolls, invite and team up with friends who are active in the game and can contribute significantly during the event, and you will thrive during the Monopoly GO Desert Bloom Partners event.

