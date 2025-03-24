Monopoly GO v1.42 patch update: Upcoming changes and bug fixes explored

Scopely has introduced the Monopoly GO v1.42 patch update, and the community is incredibly excited to learn more. According to an official X post by Monopoly GO, the version 1.42 patch is now live and users can download it on their device's preferred digital storefront.

Although neither the official website nor the X post elaborated on the brand new adventure that has arrived in Monopoly GO (at the time of writing), tycoons are prepared to experience the upcoming changes that are expected to enhance the gameplay experience.

This article will discuss everything we know so far about the Monopoly GO v1.42 patch update.

Monopoly GO v1.42 patch update: Upcoming features

According to the official X post on March 24, 2025, Scopely is introducing a new adventure in the v1.42 patch along with certain changes that'll help tycoons boost their progress in the Racer events.

Check out the changes mentioned in the patch notes below:

A brand-new adventure is coming soon, packed with surprises and challenges to tackle with your friends.

Outmaneuver your opponents and dominate the Racer Event with a game-changing twist that will keep the competition on its toes.

Monopoly GO v1.42 patch update: Bug fixes

According to the official X post, Scopely will also be fixing plenty of bugs with the Monopoly GO v1.42 patch update. These fixes are expected to enhance the overall gameplay experience for tycoons.

These are the bug fixes included in the Monopoly GO v1.42 patch:

Fixed an issue where the info button could disappear if the intro was skipped in Roll Treasures.

Fixed an issue where the player profile popup in matchmaking would not close automatically after accepting an invite.

Resolved an issue where the reward animation message appeared before the weekly milestone progress bar completed in Quick Wins.

The Monopoly GO v1.42 patch notes should help tycoons understand the changes introduced to the game. Players can download the new version from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

