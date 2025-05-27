Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament: Schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament will kick off on May 27, 2025, alongside the Jedi Partners event. Being the first daily tournament going live during the Partners event, the community has high hopes, as they can earn plenty of tokens for the special event by completing milestones at Monopoly Go Droid Derby.
However, accomplishing these milestones may drain a lot of dice rolls, forcing players to be cautious. To that end, knowing the complete list of rewards for Monopoly Go Droid Derby can help you make an informed decision.
Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament
Monopoly Go Droid Derby begins on May 27, 2025, and just like other tournaments, it will last for a day before concluding on May 28, 2025. It brings 40 milestones that players can complete to grab some exciting rewards.
You must complete certain tasks to amass points to complete the milestones and earn the rewards. Players who complete all 40 milestones can win more than 5.5K dice rolls and over 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens. You can also earn some extra rewards by securing a top 10 or top 15 ranking on the points table.
Here are all the rewards arriving at Monopoly Go Droid Derby.
Milestones
Rewards
Points
1
70 Jedi Partners event tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
80 Jedi Partners event tokens
150 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
100 points
8
125 dice
225 points
9
100 Jedi Partners event tokens
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
120 Jedi Partners event tokens
275 points
12
200 dice
425 points
13
5 minutes Cas Boost
200 points
14
150 Jedi Partners event tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
215 dice
475 points
17
180 Jedi Partners event tokens
350 points
18
235 dice
550 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
200 Jedi Partners event tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
275 dice
775 points
23
220 Jedi Partners event tokens
600 points
24
345 dice
1K points
25
Cash
800 points
26
240 Jedi Partners event tokens
850 points
27
Cash
750 points
28
360 dice
1.2K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
250 Jedi Partners event tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
500 dice
1.75K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
300 Jedi Partners event tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Baash
750 points
36
600 dice
2.35K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
800 dice
3K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2125 dice
8.5K points
You must land on the Railroad tile to complete tasks like Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points for the tournament. The successful Shutdowns and the Small Bank Heists will help you earn four points. However, the blocked Shutdowns will only yield two points.
The Large Bank and Mega Bank Heists can also help you earn six and eight points, respectively. However, it will not be enough when you are chasing thousands of points to complete certain milestones. Using the roll multipliers feature is the only logical solution in such cases. The roll multipliers will multiply your points so you can reach your objectives faster.
However, using the roll multipliers can be tricky and might drain all your dice rolls if you aren't careful. You can read our previous article on tips to use the roll multipliers to capitalize on this feature.
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.