Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 27, 2025 22:57 IST
Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament
The Droid Derby tournament live in the game now (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament will kick off on May 27, 2025, alongside the Jedi Partners event. Being the first daily tournament going live during the Partners event, the community has high hopes, as they can earn plenty of tokens for the special event by completing milestones at Monopoly Go Droid Derby.

However, accomplishing these milestones may drain a lot of dice rolls, forcing players to be cautious. To that end, knowing the complete list of rewards for Monopoly Go Droid Derby can help you make an informed decision.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament

Monopoly Go Droid Derby begins on May 27, 2025, and just like other tournaments, it will last for a day before concluding on May 28, 2025. It brings 40 milestones that players can complete to grab some exciting rewards.

The Star Wars Go season is currently live in the game (Image via Scopely)
You must complete certain tasks to amass points to complete the milestones and earn the rewards. Players who complete all 40 milestones can win more than 5.5K dice rolls and over 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens. You can also earn some extra rewards by securing a top 10 or top 15 ranking on the points table.

Here are all the rewards arriving at Monopoly Go Droid Derby.

MilestonesRewardsPoints
170 Jedi Partners event tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
680 Jedi Partners event tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
9100 Jedi Partners event tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
11120 Jedi Partners event tokens275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cas Boost200 points
14150 Jedi Partners event tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16215 dice475 points
17180 Jedi Partners event tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
20200 Jedi Partners event tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice775 points
23220 Jedi Partners event tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26240 Jedi Partners event tokens850 points
27Cash750 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30250 Jedi Partners event tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Jedi Partners event tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Baash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points

You must land on the Railroad tile to complete tasks like Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points for the tournament. The successful Shutdowns and the Small Bank Heists will help you earn four points. However, the blocked Shutdowns will only yield two points.

Here is how to earn points from the Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament (Image via Scopely)
The Large Bank and Mega Bank Heists can also help you earn six and eight points, respectively. However, it will not be enough when you are chasing thousands of points to complete certain milestones. Using the roll multipliers feature is the only logical solution in such cases. The roll multipliers will multiply your points so you can reach your objectives faster.

However, using the roll multipliers can be tricky and might drain all your dice rolls if you aren't careful. You can read our previous article on tips to use the roll multipliers to capitalize on this feature.

About the author
Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
