Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament will kick off on May 27, 2025, alongside the Jedi Partners event. Being the first daily tournament going live during the Partners event, the community has high hopes, as they can earn plenty of tokens for the special event by completing milestones at Monopoly Go Droid Derby.

However, accomplishing these milestones may drain a lot of dice rolls, forcing players to be cautious. To that end, knowing the complete list of rewards for Monopoly Go Droid Derby can help you make an informed decision.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament

Monopoly Go Droid Derby begins on May 27, 2025, and just like other tournaments, it will last for a day before concluding on May 28, 2025. It brings 40 milestones that players can complete to grab some exciting rewards.

The Star Wars Go season is currently live in the game (Image via Scopely)

You must complete certain tasks to amass points to complete the milestones and earn the rewards. Players who complete all 40 milestones can win more than 5.5K dice rolls and over 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens. You can also earn some extra rewards by securing a top 10 or top 15 ranking on the points table.

Here are all the rewards arriving at Monopoly Go Droid Derby.

Milestones Rewards Points 1 70 Jedi Partners event tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 80 Jedi Partners event tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 100 Jedi Partners event tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 120 Jedi Partners event tokens 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cas Boost 200 points 14 150 Jedi Partners event tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 180 Jedi Partners event tokens 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 200 Jedi Partners event tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 775 points 23 220 Jedi Partners event tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 240 Jedi Partners event tokens 850 points 27 Cash 750 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 250 Jedi Partners event tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Jedi Partners event tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Baash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

You must land on the Railroad tile to complete tasks like Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points for the tournament. The successful Shutdowns and the Small Bank Heists will help you earn four points. However, the blocked Shutdowns will only yield two points.

Here is how to earn points from the Monopoly Go Droid Derby tournament (Image via Scopely)

The Large Bank and Mega Bank Heists can also help you earn six and eight points, respectively. However, it will not be enough when you are chasing thousands of points to complete certain milestones. Using the roll multipliers feature is the only logical solution in such cases. The roll multipliers will multiply your points so you can reach your objectives faster.

However, using the roll multipliers can be tricky and might drain all your dice rolls if you aren't careful. You can read our previous article on tips to use the roll multipliers to capitalize on this feature.

