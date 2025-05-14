Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament: Schedule and rewards
The Monopoly GO Droid Lookout tournament is arriving in the game on May 14, 2025, and it will help the community earn plenty of rewards. Since the first Partners event of the Star Wars Go season is currently live, completing certain milestones of the Droid Lookout tournament will help you earn the Partners event tokens, which you can use to earn more rewards.
However, while the rewards look appealing, completing all the milestones to earn these rewards will drain your stock of free rolls. Thus, it is crucial to learn about all the rewards arriving in the Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament.
Therefore, this article brings all the information you need to know about the new tournament.
Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament
The Monopoly GO Droid Lookout tournament is arriving on May 14, 2025, and it will last for two days before concluding on May 16, 2025. Since the tournament will last for two days, it brings a few extra milestones.
While the usual Monopoly Go tournament lasts for a day and only brings 40 milestones, Droid Lookout brings 48 milestones. Completing all the milestones of these events can help you earn up to 9.5K+ dice rolls and over 2.5K+ Partner event tokens. However, you must land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones.
The Star Wars Go season's sticker collection event is currently live, and completing certain milestones of this tournament can help you earn some sticker packs. These sticker packs can help you complete albums during the sticker collection event. Completing albums can help you earn more rewards.
Check out all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament.
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
70 Star Wars Partners event tokens
15 points
2
40 dice
40 points
3
Cash
60 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
100 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
80 Star Wars Partners event tokens
200 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
220 points
8
130 dice
400 points
9
100 Star Wars Partners event tokens
300 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
350 points
11
175 dice
625 points
12
120 Star Wars Partners event tokens
450 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
300 points
14
Pink Sticker Pack
400 points
15
150 Star Wars Partners event tokens
500 points
16
215 dice
750 points
17
Cash
600 points
18
180 Star Wars Partners event tokens
600 points
19
Cash
650 points
20
275 dice
1K points
21
200 Star Wars Partners event tokens
750 points
22
25 minutes Mega Heist
500 points
23
Cash
750 points
24
315 dice
1.4K points
25
250 Star Wars Partners event tokens
850 points
26
335 dice
1.2K points
27
Cash
850 points
28
355 dice
1.8K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
850 points
30
300 Star Wars Partners event tokens
950 points
31
Cash
1.1K points
32
400 dice
2K points
33
350 Star Wars Partners event tokens
1.1K points
34
445 dice
3K points
35
40 minutes Mega Heist
750 points
36
500 dice
3.1K points
37
Cash
1.25K points
38
500 dice
3.3K points
39
400 Star Wars Partners event tokens
1.3K points
40
525 dice
3.5K points
41
Cash
1.5K points
42
645 dice
4.5K points
43
500 Star Wars Partners event tokens
1.5K points
44
665 dice
5.5K points
45
15 Minutes Wheel Boost
1.25K points
46
700 dice
6K points
47
Cash
1.75K points
48
3.5K dice
18K points
You can earn these points by landing on Railroad tiles and completing tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heists. Each successful Shutdown and Small Bank Heist will earn you four points. While the unsuccessful Shutdowns will earn two points, Large Bank Heists will earn six points, and Bankrupt Heists will earn eight points.
You can use roll multipliers to increase your earnings, which will help you complete the milestones fast. However, you must use the roll multipliers properly to get the most out of this feature. Check out our previous article to learn certain strategies to use the multipliers.
Finally, you can also earn some extra rewards by securing your position in the top 10-15 players in the tournament's point table.
