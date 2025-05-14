  • home icon
Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament: Schedule and rewards

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 14, 2025 16:21 IST
Monopoly GO Droid Lookout event
All Monopoly GO Droid Lookout tournament (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Droid Lookout tournament is arriving in the game on May 14, 2025, and it will help the community earn plenty of rewards. Since the first Partners event of the Star Wars Go season is currently live, completing certain milestones of the Droid Lookout tournament will help you earn the Partners event tokens, which you can use to earn more rewards.

However, while the rewards look appealing, completing all the milestones to earn these rewards will drain your stock of free rolls. Thus, it is crucial to learn about all the rewards arriving in the Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament.

Therefore, this article brings all the information you need to know about the new tournament.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament

The Monopoly GO Droid Lookout tournament is arriving on May 14, 2025, and it will last for two days before concluding on May 16, 2025. Since the tournament will last for two days, it brings a few extra milestones.

While the usual Monopoly Go tournament lasts for a day and only brings 40 milestones, Droid Lookout brings 48 milestones. Completing all the milestones of these events can help you earn up to 9.5K+ dice rolls and over 2.5K+ Partner event tokens. However, you must land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones.

The Star Wars Go season's sticker collection event is currently live, and completing certain milestones of this tournament can help you earn some sticker packs. These sticker packs can help you complete albums during the sticker collection event. Completing albums can help you earn more rewards.

Check out all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament.

MilestoneRewardsPoints
170 Star Wars Partners event tokens15 points
240 dice40 points
3Cash60 points
4Green Sticker Pack100 points
5Cash120 points
680 Star Wars Partners event tokens200 points
75 minutes High Roller220 points
8130 dice400 points
9100 Star Wars Partners event tokens300 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack350 points
11175 dice625 points
12120 Star Wars Partners event tokens450 points
135 minutes Cash Boost300 points
14Pink Sticker Pack400 points
15150 Star Wars Partners event tokens500 points
16215 dice750 points
17Cash600 points
18180 Star Wars Partners event tokens600 points
19Cash650 points
20275 dice1K points
21200 Star Wars Partners event tokens750 points
2225 minutes Mega Heist500 points
23Cash750 points
24315 dice1.4K points
25250 Star Wars Partners event tokens850 points
26335 dice1.2K points
27Cash850 points
28355 dice1.8K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost850 points
30300 Star Wars Partners event tokens950 points
31Cash1.1K points
32400 dice2K points
33350 Star Wars Partners event tokens1.1K points
34445 dice3K points
3540 minutes Mega Heist750 points
36500 dice3.1K points
37Cash1.25K points
38500 dice3.3K points
39400 Star Wars Partners event tokens1.3K points
40525 dice3.5K points
41Cash1.5K points
42645 dice4.5K points
43500 Star Wars Partners event tokens1.5K points
44665 dice5.5K points
4515 Minutes Wheel Boost1.25K points
46700 dice6K points
47Cash1.75K points
483.5K dice18K points
You can earn these points by landing on Railroad tiles and completing tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heists. Each successful Shutdown and Small Bank Heist will earn you four points. While the unsuccessful Shutdowns will earn two points, Large Bank Heists will earn six points, and Bankrupt Heists will earn eight points.

Here is how to earn points for the Droid Lookout tournament (Image via Scopely)
You can use roll multipliers to increase your earnings, which will help you complete the milestones fast. However, you must use the roll multipliers properly to get the most out of this feature. Check out our previous article to learn certain strategies to use the multipliers.

Finally, you can also earn some extra rewards by securing your position in the top 10-15 players in the tournament's point table.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
