Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament: Schedule and rewards

The Monopoly GO Droid Lookout tournament is arriving in the game on May 14, 2025, and it will help the community earn plenty of rewards. Since the first Partners event of the Star Wars Go season is currently live, completing certain milestones of the Droid Lookout tournament will help you earn the Partners event tokens, which you can use to earn more rewards.

Ad

However, while the rewards look appealing, completing all the milestones to earn these rewards will drain your stock of free rolls. Thus, it is crucial to learn about all the rewards arriving in the Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament.

Therefore, this article brings all the information you need to know about the new tournament.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament

The Monopoly GO Droid Lookout tournament is arriving on May 14, 2025, and it will last for two days before concluding on May 16, 2025. Since the tournament will last for two days, it brings a few extra milestones.

Ad

Trending

While the usual Monopoly Go tournament lasts for a day and only brings 40 milestones, Droid Lookout brings 48 milestones. Completing all the milestones of these events can help you earn up to 9.5K+ dice rolls and over 2.5K+ Partner event tokens. However, you must land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Star Wars Go season's sticker collection event is currently live, and completing certain milestones of this tournament can help you earn some sticker packs. These sticker packs can help you complete albums during the sticker collection event. Completing albums can help you earn more rewards.

Check out all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Droid Lookout tournament.

Milestone Rewards Points 1 70 Star Wars Partners event tokens 15 points 2 40 dice 40 points 3 Cash 60 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 100 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 80 Star Wars Partners event tokens 200 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 220 points 8 130 dice 400 points 9 100 Star Wars Partners event tokens 300 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 350 points 11 175 dice 625 points 12 120 Star Wars Partners event tokens 450 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 300 points 14 Pink Sticker Pack 400 points 15 150 Star Wars Partners event tokens 500 points 16 215 dice 750 points 17 Cash 600 points 18 180 Star Wars Partners event tokens 600 points 19 Cash 650 points 20 275 dice 1K points 21 200 Star Wars Partners event tokens 750 points 22 25 minutes Mega Heist 500 points 23 Cash 750 points 24 315 dice 1.4K points 25 250 Star Wars Partners event tokens 850 points 26 335 dice 1.2K points 27 Cash 850 points 28 355 dice 1.8K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 850 points 30 300 Star Wars Partners event tokens 950 points 31 Cash 1.1K points 32 400 dice 2K points 33 350 Star Wars Partners event tokens 1.1K points 34 445 dice 3K points 35 40 minutes Mega Heist 750 points 36 500 dice 3.1K points 37 Cash 1.25K points 38 500 dice 3.3K points 39 400 Star Wars Partners event tokens 1.3K points 40 525 dice 3.5K points 41 Cash 1.5K points 42 645 dice 4.5K points 43 500 Star Wars Partners event tokens 1.5K points 44 665 dice 5.5K points 45 15 Minutes Wheel Boost 1.25K points 46 700 dice 6K points 47 Cash 1.75K points 48 3.5K dice 18K points

Ad

You can earn these points by landing on Railroad tiles and completing tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heists. Each successful Shutdown and Small Bank Heist will earn you four points. While the unsuccessful Shutdowns will earn two points, Large Bank Heists will earn six points, and Bankrupt Heists will earn eight points.

Here is how to earn points for the Droid Lookout tournament (Image via Scopely)

You can use roll multipliers to increase your earnings, which will help you complete the milestones fast. However, you must use the roll multipliers properly to get the most out of this feature. Check out our previous article to learn certain strategies to use the multipliers.

Finally, you can also earn some extra rewards by securing your position in the top 10-15 players in the tournament's point table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More