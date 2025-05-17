Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament: Schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament begins on May 17, 2025, and will last until the conclusion of the ongoing Partners event. Therefore, today's tournament could be your last chance to earn tokens for the Partners event. However, completing this tournament's milestones can drain a lot of dice rolls from your stock. So, it is important to learn about the list of rewards to decide whether it's worth the effort.
This article provides every detail about the Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament to help the readers stay ahead of their peers. Read on to learn more.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Fortune Forces event
The Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament begins on May 17, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on May 18 (or May 19, 2025, depending on your timezone). There are 40 milestones in the tournament, and completing all of them can help you earn 5.5K+ dice rolls and 1.5K+ Partners tokens.
You can complete the milestones by earning points. Land on certain tiles and complete tasks to earn points for this tournament. Completing each milestone will provide you with a reward. This includes sticker packs that can help you complete sticker albums of the Star Wars Go season. Do note that completing sticker albums will also help you earn rewards.
Check out the complete list of Monopoly Go Fortune Forces rewards below:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
70 Star Wars Partner tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
80 Star Wars Partner tokens
150 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
100 points
8
125 dice
225 points
9
100 Star Wars Partner tokens
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
120 Star Wars Partner tokens
275 points
12
200 dice
425 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
150 Star Wars Partner tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
215 dice
475 points
17
180 Star Wars Partner tokens
350 points
18
235 dice
550 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
200 Star Wars Partner tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
275 dice
775 points
23
220 Star Wars Partner tokens
600 points
24
345 dice
1K points
25
Cash
800 points
26
240 Star Wars Partner tokens
750 points
27
Cash
250 points
28
360 dice
1.2K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
250 Star Wars Partner tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
500 dice
1.75K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
300 Star Wars Partner tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
600 dice
2.35K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
800 dice
3.5K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2125 dice
8.5K points
You can achieve these milestones by completing Shutdowns and Bank Heists. While blocked Shutdowns only fetch you two points, the successful ones can help you earn four points.
On the other hand, the Small Heists help you earn four points, the Large Heists fetch six points, and the Bankrupt Heists fetch eight points. However, this might not be enough since you have to earn thousands of points to complete certain milestones.
In such a case, you can use the roll multipliers. This feature helps players multiply their point earnings so that they can reach the requisite points sooner than usual. You can use certain tips from our article to learn the best usage of the roll multipliers.
You can also earn rewards by becoming one of the top performers on the tournament table. Participate in the Monopoly Go Fortune Forces to earn some in-game riches.
