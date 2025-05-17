  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 17, 2025 21:57 IST
Monopoly Go Fortune Forcess
Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament begins on May 17, 2025, and will last until the conclusion of the ongoing Partners event. Therefore, today's tournament could be your last chance to earn tokens for the Partners event. However, completing this tournament's milestones can drain a lot of dice rolls from your stock. So, it is important to learn about the list of rewards to decide whether it's worth the effort.

Ad

This article provides every detail about the Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament to help the readers stay ahead of their peers. Read on to learn more.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Fortune Forces event

The Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament begins on May 17, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on May 18 (or May 19, 2025, depending on your timezone). There are 40 milestones in the tournament, and completing all of them can help you earn 5.5K+ dice rolls and 1.5K+ Partners tokens.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

You can complete the milestones by earning points. Land on certain tiles and complete tasks to earn points for this tournament. Completing each milestone will provide you with a reward. This includes sticker packs that can help you complete sticker albums of the Star Wars Go season. Do note that completing sticker albums will also help you earn rewards.

Check out the complete list of Monopoly Go Fortune Forces rewards below:

Ad
MilestoneRewardsPoints
170 Star Wars Partner tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
680 Star Wars Partner tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
9100 Star Wars Partner tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
11120 Star Wars Partner tokens275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
14150 Star Wars Partner tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16215 dice475 points
17180 Star Wars Partner tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
20200 Star Wars Partner tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice775 points
23220 Star Wars Partner tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26240 Star Wars Partner tokens750 points
27Cash250 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30250 Star Wars Partner tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Star Wars Partner tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
Ad

You can achieve these milestones by completing Shutdowns and Bank Heists. While blocked Shutdowns only fetch you two points, the successful ones can help you earn four points.

You can earn points by completing these tasks (Image via Scopely)
You can earn points by completing these tasks (Image via Scopely)

On the other hand, the Small Heists help you earn four points, the Large Heists fetch six points, and the Bankrupt Heists fetch eight points. However, this might not be enough since you have to earn thousands of points to complete certain milestones.

Ad

In such a case, you can use the roll multipliers. This feature helps players multiply their point earnings so that they can reach the requisite points sooner than usual. You can use certain tips from our article to learn the best usage of the roll multipliers.

You can also earn rewards by becoming one of the top performers on the tournament table. Participate in the Monopoly Go Fortune Forces to earn some in-game riches.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications