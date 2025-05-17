Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament begins on May 17, 2025, and will last until the conclusion of the ongoing Partners event. Therefore, today's tournament could be your last chance to earn tokens for the Partners event. However, completing this tournament's milestones can drain a lot of dice rolls from your stock. So, it is important to learn about the list of rewards to decide whether it's worth the effort.

This article provides every detail about the Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament to help the readers stay ahead of their peers. Read on to learn more.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Fortune Forces event

The Monopoly Go Fortune Forces tournament begins on May 17, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on May 18 (or May 19, 2025, depending on your timezone). There are 40 milestones in the tournament, and completing all of them can help you earn 5.5K+ dice rolls and 1.5K+ Partners tokens.

You can complete the milestones by earning points. Land on certain tiles and complete tasks to earn points for this tournament. Completing each milestone will provide you with a reward. This includes sticker packs that can help you complete sticker albums of the Star Wars Go season. Do note that completing sticker albums will also help you earn rewards.

Check out the complete list of Monopoly Go Fortune Forces rewards below:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 70 Star Wars Partner tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 80 Star Wars Partner tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 100 Star Wars Partner tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 120 Star Wars Partner tokens 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 150 Star Wars Partner tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 180 Star Wars Partner tokens 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 200 Star Wars Partner tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 775 points 23 220 Star Wars Partner tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 240 Star Wars Partner tokens 750 points 27 Cash 250 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 250 Star Wars Partner tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Star Wars Partner tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

You can achieve these milestones by completing Shutdowns and Bank Heists. While blocked Shutdowns only fetch you two points, the successful ones can help you earn four points.

You can earn points by completing these tasks (Image via Scopely)

On the other hand, the Small Heists help you earn four points, the Large Heists fetch six points, and the Bankrupt Heists fetch eight points. However, this might not be enough since you have to earn thousands of points to complete certain milestones.

In such a case, you can use the roll multipliers. This feature helps players multiply their point earnings so that they can reach the requisite points sooner than usual. You can use certain tips from our article to learn the best usage of the roll multipliers.

You can also earn rewards by becoming one of the top performers on the tournament table. Participate in the Monopoly Go Fortune Forces to earn some in-game riches.

