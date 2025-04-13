Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament (April 13-14): Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament is arriving on April 13, 2025, and it brings 40 milestones you can unlock to earn the corresponding rewards. As the Peg-E Prize Drop event is returning today — replacing the Aqua Partners event — the Garden Glory tournament will bring plenty of Prize Drop tokens to help the community earn prizes from it.

However, it will take a lot of dice rolls to unlock all the milestones of the Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament. Hence, this article provides the complete list of rewards for this tournament to help you decide whether it's worth the effort.

Read on to learn everything you need to about the new daily tournament in Monopoly GO.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament

The Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament is arriving on April 13, 2025, and it will last for a day before ending along with the Peg-E Prize Drop event on April 14, 2025. The daily event brings 40 milestones, and you can earn up to 6.8K+ dice and 500+ Peg-E Prize Drop tokens, among other rewards.

You must earn points to complete the milestones by landing on specific tiles and completing certain tasks. The rewards of this tournament also include several sticker packs that can help you complete Sticker Albums from the Movie Night Season.

Check out the complete list of Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament rewards below:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 8 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 12 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 150 dice 225 points 9 15 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 30 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 275 points 12 225 dice 350 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 35 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 250 dice 400 points 17 40 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 350 points 18 275 dice 450 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 50 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 325 dice 650 points 23 70 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 600 points 24 400 dice 900 points 25 Cash 800 points 26 75 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 425 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 80 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 575 dice 1.5K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 100 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 700 dice 2K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 950 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2.5K dice 7K points

You can earn the requisite points to unlock these milestones by completing certain tasks. Land on the Railroad tiles to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Shutdowns can either be successful or can be blocked if your friend has a shield to save their buildings. Each blocked Shutdown will gift you two points, while each successful one will bring four points.

Here is a reference of how to earn points from the tournament (Image via Scopely)

On the other hand, there are three types of Bank Heists. Each Small Heist will earn four points, the Large ones will grab six points, and the Bankrupt Heists will earn you eight points.

However, this is not enough when you are trying to earn thousands of points. Hence, using roll multipliers can be beneficial when trying to reach certain milestones. Learn the best tips to use the roll multipliers feature to get the most out of this tournament.

