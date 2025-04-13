Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament (April 13-14): Schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament is arriving on April 13, 2025, and it brings 40 milestones you can unlock to earn the corresponding rewards. As the Peg-E Prize Drop event is returning today — replacing the Aqua Partners event — the Garden Glory tournament will bring plenty of Prize Drop tokens to help the community earn prizes from it.
Ad
However, it will take a lot of dice rolls to unlock all the milestones of the Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament. Hence, this article provides the complete list of rewards for this tournament to help you decide whether it's worth the effort.
Read on to learn everything you need to about the new daily tournament in Monopoly GO.
Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament
The Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament is arriving on April 13, 2025, and it will last for a day before ending along with the Peg-E Prize Drop event on April 14, 2025. The daily event brings 40 milestones, and you can earn up to 6.8K+ dice and 500+ Peg-E Prize Drop tokens, among other rewards.
Ad
Trending
Ad
You must earn points to complete the milestones by landing on specific tiles and completing certain tasks. The rewards of this tournament also include several sticker packs that can help you complete Sticker Albums from the Movie Night Season.
Check out the complete list of Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament rewards below:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
8 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
12 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
150 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
100 points
8
150 dice
225 points
9
15 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
30 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
275 points
12
225 dice
350 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
35 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
250 dice
400 points
17
40 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
350 points
18
275 dice
450 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
50 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
325 dice
650 points
23
70 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
600 points
24
400 dice
900 points
25
Cash
800 points
26
75 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
425 dice
1K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
80 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
575 dice
1.5K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
100 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
700 dice
2K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
950 dice
3K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2.5K dice
7K points
Ad
You can earn the requisite points to unlock these milestones by completing certain tasks. Land on the Railroad tiles to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Shutdowns can either be successful or can be blocked if your friend has a shield to save their buildings. Each blocked Shutdown will gift you two points, while each successful one will bring four points.
On the other hand, there are three types of Bank Heists. Each Small Heist will earn four points, the Large ones will grab six points, and the Bankrupt Heists will earn you eight points.
However, this is not enough when you are trying to earn thousands of points. Hence, using roll multipliers can be beneficial when trying to reach certain milestones. Learn the best tips to use the roll multipliers feature to get the most out of this tournament.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.