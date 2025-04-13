  • home icon
  Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament (April 13-14): Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament (April 13-14): Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 13, 2025 17:45 IST
Monopoly Go Garden Glory
Scopely is introducing a new Garden Glory tournament in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament is arriving on April 13, 2025, and it brings 40 milestones you can unlock to earn the corresponding rewards. As the Peg-E Prize Drop event is returning today — replacing the Aqua Partners event — the Garden Glory tournament will bring plenty of Prize Drop tokens to help the community earn prizes from it.

However, it will take a lot of dice rolls to unlock all the milestones of the Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament. Hence, this article provides the complete list of rewards for this tournament to help you decide whether it's worth the effort.

Read on to learn everything you need to about the new daily tournament in Monopoly GO.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament

The Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament is arriving on April 13, 2025, and it will last for a day before ending along with the Peg-E Prize Drop event on April 14, 2025. The daily event brings 40 milestones, and you can earn up to 6.8K+ dice and 500+ Peg-E Prize Drop tokens, among other rewards.

You must earn points to complete the milestones by landing on specific tiles and completing certain tasks. The rewards of this tournament also include several sticker packs that can help you complete Sticker Albums from the Movie Night Season.

Check out the complete list of Monopoly GO Garden Glory tournament rewards below:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
18 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
612 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8150 dice225 points
915 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
1130 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens275 points
12225 dice350 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
1435 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16250 dice400 points
1740 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens350 points
18275 dice450 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2050 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22325 dice650 points
2370 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens600 points
24400 dice900 points
25Cash800 points
2675 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28425 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3080 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32575 dice1.5K points
33Cash1.2K points
34100 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36700 dice2K points
37Cash1.5K points
38950 dice3K points
39Cash2K points
402.5K dice7K points
You can earn the requisite points to unlock these milestones by completing certain tasks. Land on the Railroad tiles to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Shutdowns can either be successful or can be blocked if your friend has a shield to save their buildings. Each blocked Shutdown will gift you two points, while each successful one will bring four points.

Here is a reference of how to earn points from the tournament (Image via Scopely)
Here is a reference of how to earn points from the tournament (Image via Scopely)

On the other hand, there are three types of Bank Heists. Each Small Heist will earn four points, the Large ones will grab six points, and the Bankrupt Heists will earn you eight points.

However, this is not enough when you are trying to earn thousands of points. Hence, using roll multipliers can be beneficial when trying to reach certain milestones. Learn the best tips to use the roll multipliers feature to get the most out of this tournament.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
