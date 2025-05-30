Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament: Schedule and rewards explained
Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament begins on May 30, 2025, and it brings milestones players can complete to earn crucial rewards. Since the Jedi partners event is currently live, some of these milestones can help you earn tokens for that event. So, today's tournament is crucial to boost progress in the Partners event.
Tournament also gives players a chance to earn thousands of dice rolls, sticker packs, boosters, and other rewards. Thus, the community is eager to learn about the other rewards arriving in the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament as well.
This article provides everything you need to know about the daily tournament.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament
The Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament begins on May 31, 2025, and it will last for a day. The event brings 40 milestones, completing which can help you earn corresponding rewards. You have to earn points to complete these milestones.
Land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn these points. Each successful Shutdown will give four points, and each blocked one will give you two points.
On the other hand, the Small, Large, and Bankrupt Heists will help you get four, six, and eight points, respectively. Completing all the milestones can help players earn more than 5.5K dice and more than 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens from the event.
Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament below:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
70 Jedi Partners event tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
80 Jedi Partners event tokens
150 points
7
5 minutes High Roller event
100 points
8
125 dice
225 points
9
100 Jedi Partners event tokens
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
120 Jedi Partners event tokens
275 points
12
200 dice
425 points
13
5 minutes Cqash Boost
200 points
14
150 Jedi Partners event tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
215 dice
475 points
17
180 Jedi Partners event tokens
350 points
18
235 dice
550 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
200 Jedi Partners event tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
275 dice
775 points
23
220 Jedi Partners event tokens
600 points
24
345 dice
1K points
25
Cash
800 points
26
240 Jedi Partners event tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
360 dice
1.2K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
250 Jedi Partners event tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
500 dice
1.75K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
300 Jedi Partners event tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
600 dice
2.35K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
800 dice
3.5K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2125 dice
8.5K points
While the tournament brings plenty of rewards, including sticker packs, dice, and more, most tycoons will focus on earning as many Jedi Partners tokens as possible. Since the Jedi Partners event will be completed within the first two days of June, you must take these chances to earn these rewards.
Certain milestones of this tournament require thousands of points to complete. You may have to use roll multipliers to complete them faster. Check out our tips to use roll multipliers to get the most out of this event.
You can also earn some more in-game assets from the tournament. Secure a top 10 or top 15 rank in the points table to earn more in-game assets from this event. You can find details about the ranking-based rewards from the game.
