Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament begins on May 30, 2025, and it brings milestones players can complete to earn crucial rewards. Since the Jedi partners event is currently live, some of these milestones can help you earn tokens for that event. So, today's tournament is crucial to boost progress in the Partners event.

Tournament also gives players a chance to earn thousands of dice rolls, sticker packs, boosters, and other rewards. Thus, the community is eager to learn about the other rewards arriving in the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament as well.

This article provides everything you need to know about the daily tournament.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament

The Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament begins on May 31, 2025, and it will last for a day. The event brings 40 milestones, completing which can help you earn corresponding rewards. You have to earn points to complete these milestones.

Land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn these points. Each successful Shutdown will give four points, and each blocked one will give you two points.

Here is how to earn points for the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)

On the other hand, the Small, Large, and Bankrupt Heists will help you get four, six, and eight points, respectively. Completing all the milestones can help players earn more than 5.5K dice and more than 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens from the event.

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament below:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 70 Jedi Partners event tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 80 Jedi Partners event tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller event 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 100 Jedi Partners event tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 120 Jedi Partners event tokens 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cqash Boost 200 points 14 150 Jedi Partners event tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 180 Jedi Partners event tokens 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 200 Jedi Partners event tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 775 points 23 220 Jedi Partners event tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 240 Jedi Partners event tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 250 Jedi Partners event tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Jedi Partners event tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

While the tournament brings plenty of rewards, including sticker packs, dice, and more, most tycoons will focus on earning as many Jedi Partners tokens as possible. Since the Jedi Partners event will be completed within the first two days of June, you must take these chances to earn these rewards.

Certain milestones of this tournament require thousands of points to complete. You may have to use roll multipliers to complete them faster. Check out our tips to use roll multipliers to get the most out of this event.

You can also earn some more in-game assets from the tournament. Secure a top 10 or top 15 rank in the points table to earn more in-game assets from this event. You can find details about the ranking-based rewards from the game.

