Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 30, 2025 16:57 IST
Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament
The Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament is arriving today with amazing rewards (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament begins on May 30, 2025, and it brings milestones players can complete to earn crucial rewards. Since the Jedi partners event is currently live, some of these milestones can help you earn tokens for that event. So, today's tournament is crucial to boost progress in the Partners event.

Tournament also gives players a chance to earn thousands of dice rolls, sticker packs, boosters, and other rewards. Thus, the community is eager to learn about the other rewards arriving in the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament as well.

This article provides everything you need to know about the daily tournament.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament

The Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament begins on May 31, 2025, and it will last for a day. The event brings 40 milestones, completing which can help you earn corresponding rewards. You have to earn points to complete these milestones.

Land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn these points. Each successful Shutdown will give four points, and each blocked one will give you two points.

Here is how to earn points for the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)
On the other hand, the Small, Large, and Bankrupt Heists will help you get four, six, and eight points, respectively. Completing all the milestones can help players earn more than 5.5K dice and more than 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens from the event.

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Gungan Gallop tournament below:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
170 Jedi Partners event tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
680 Jedi Partners event tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller event100 points
8125 dice225 points
9100 Jedi Partners event tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
11120 Jedi Partners event tokens275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cqash Boost200 points
14150 Jedi Partners event tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16215 dice475 points
17180 Jedi Partners event tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
20200 Jedi Partners event tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice775 points
23220 Jedi Partners event tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26240 Jedi Partners event tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30250 Jedi Partners event tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Jedi Partners event tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
While the tournament brings plenty of rewards, including sticker packs, dice, and more, most tycoons will focus on earning as many Jedi Partners tokens as possible. Since the Jedi Partners event will be completed within the first two days of June, you must take these chances to earn these rewards.

Certain milestones of this tournament require thousands of points to complete. You may have to use roll multipliers to complete them faster. Check out our tips to use roll multipliers to get the most out of this event.

You can also earn some more in-game assets from the tournament. Secure a top 10 or top 15 rank in the points table to earn more in-game assets from this event. You can find details about the ranking-based rewards from the game.

