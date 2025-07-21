Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament: Schedule and rewards explored

Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament arrives today with new milestones and tokens for Juggle Jam, the upcoming special event. There are plenty of in-game assets, too, which tycoons can grab for completing the respective milestones. The Hike Hustle tournament brings 40 such milestones, each bringing rewards to boost your in-game progress.

However, trying to complete all the milestones might drain away a chunk of your stock of dice rolls. Therefore, it is better to learn the tournament's complete list of rewards to decide whether it's worth your efforts.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament

The Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament arrives on July 21, 2025 (or July 22 in certain time zones), with plenty of amazing rewards. The tournament features 40 milestones, completing all of which can help you earn rewards like over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ Juggle Jam tokens, etc. The event will end on July 22, 2025.

You can complete the milestones by earning points, which requires completing tasks, like Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Each successful Shutdown earns you four points, while each unsuccessful Shutdown earns you two.

Here is how to earn points for the tournament (Image via Scopely)

You can also earn points for the Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament by completing Bank Heists. Completing Small Heists will get you four points, while completing Large and Mega Heists can help you earn six and eight points, respectively.

Check out the table below for the tournament's list of rewards:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 8 Juggle Jam event tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 10 Juggle Jam event tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 10 Juggle Jam event tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 10 Juggle Jam event tokens 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 11 Juggle Jam event tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 11 Juggle Jam event tokens 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 12 Juggle Jam event tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 575 points 23 12 Juggle Jam event tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 15 Juggle Jam event tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 16 Juggle Jam event tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 20 Juggle Jam event tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

If you are having trouble completing milestones that require thousands of points, you can use roll multipliers. This feature can help you earn points faster and also increase your loot from Bank Heist and Shutdown tasks. You can check out our previous article for some tips on using this feature.

A new season is here with 23 sticker albums that you need to complete to earn more rewards. Open the sticker packs you will earn from the tournament, and the Summer Escape season will help you earn a lot of other in-game assets.

