Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament: Schedule and rewards explored
Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament arrives today with new milestones and tokens for Juggle Jam, the upcoming special event. There are plenty of in-game assets, too, which tycoons can grab for completing the respective milestones. The Hike Hustle tournament brings 40 such milestones, each bringing rewards to boost your in-game progress.
However, trying to complete all the milestones might drain away a chunk of your stock of dice rolls. Therefore, it is better to learn the tournament's complete list of rewards to decide whether it's worth your efforts.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament
The Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament arrives on July 21, 2025 (or July 22 in certain time zones), with plenty of amazing rewards. The tournament features 40 milestones, completing all of which can help you earn rewards like over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ Juggle Jam tokens, etc. The event will end on July 22, 2025.
You can complete the milestones by earning points, which requires completing tasks, like Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Each successful Shutdown earns you four points, while each unsuccessful Shutdown earns you two.
You can also earn points for the Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament by completing Bank Heists. Completing Small Heists will get you four points, while completing Large and Mega Heists can help you earn six and eight points, respectively.
Check out the table below for the tournament's list of rewards:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
8 Juggle Jam event tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
10 Juggle Jam event tokens
150 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
100 points
8
125 dice
225 points
9
10 Juggle Jam event tokens
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
10 Juggle Jam event tokens
275 points
12
200 dice
425 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
11 Juggle Jam event tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
215 dice
475 points
17
11 Juggle Jam event tokens
350 points
18
235 dice
550 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
12 Juggle Jam event tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
275 dice
575 points
23
12 Juggle Jam event tokens
600 points
24
345 dice
1K points
25
Cash
800 points
26
15 Juggle Jam event tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
360 dice
1.2K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
16 Juggle Jam event tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
500 dice
1.75K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
20 Juggle Jam event tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
600 dice
2.35K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
800 dice
3.5K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2125 dice
8.5K points
If you are having trouble completing milestones that require thousands of points, you can use roll multipliers. This feature can help you earn points faster and also increase your loot from Bank Heist and Shutdown tasks. You can check out our previous article for some tips on using this feature.
A new season is here with 23 sticker albums that you need to complete to earn more rewards. Open the sticker packs you will earn from the tournament, and the Summer Escape season will help you earn a lot of other in-game assets.
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.