Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament: Schedule and rewards explored

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 21, 2025 11:48 GMT
Monopoly Go Hike Hustle
The Hike Hustle tournament is going live soon (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament arrives today with new milestones and tokens for Juggle Jam, the upcoming special event. There are plenty of in-game assets, too, which tycoons can grab for completing the respective milestones. The Hike Hustle tournament brings 40 such milestones, each bringing rewards to boost your in-game progress.

However, trying to complete all the milestones might drain away a chunk of your stock of dice rolls. Therefore, it is better to learn the tournament's complete list of rewards to decide whether it's worth your efforts.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament

The Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament arrives on July 21, 2025 (or July 22 in certain time zones), with plenty of amazing rewards. The tournament features 40 milestones, completing all of which can help you earn rewards like over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ Juggle Jam tokens, etc. The event will end on July 22, 2025.

You can complete the milestones by earning points, which requires completing tasks, like Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Each successful Shutdown earns you four points, while each unsuccessful Shutdown earns you two.

Here is how to earn points for the tournament (Image via Scopely)
You can also earn points for the Monopoly Go Hike Hustle tournament by completing Bank Heists. Completing Small Heists will get you four points, while completing Large and Mega Heists can help you earn six and eight points, respectively.

Check out the table below for the tournament's list of rewards:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
18 Juggle Jam event tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
610 Juggle Jam event tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
910 Juggle Jam event tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
1110 Juggle Jam event tokens275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
1411 Juggle Jam event tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16215 dice475 points
1711 Juggle Jam event tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2012 Juggle Jam event tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice575 points
2312 Juggle Jam event tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
2615 Juggle Jam event tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3016 Juggle Jam event tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
3420 Juggle Jam event tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
If you are having trouble completing milestones that require thousands of points, you can use roll multipliers. This feature can help you earn points faster and also increase your loot from Bank Heist and Shutdown tasks. You can check out our previous article for some tips on using this feature.

A new season is here with 23 sticker albums that you need to complete to earn more rewards. Open the sticker packs you will earn from the tournament, and the Summer Escape season will help you earn a lot of other in-game assets.

